Canada's U SPORTS Women's Hockey Could Be The Benefactor Of USA's Proposed Restriction On International Athletes

Presently, the skill level of many U SPORTS programs already exceeds a number of NCAA programs. Conferences like NEWHA, and the bottom dwelling teams in the AHA, Hockey East, and ECAC would all find themselves on the wrong side of match ups against strong U SPORTS programs. If hundreds of players currently strengthening NCAA teams were now part of U SPORTS' talent pool, the NCAA and U SPORTS could potentially find themselves looking eye-to-eye competitively outside a small handful of the NCAA's schools and programs. Programs like Ohio State and Minnesota, who have 14 and 12 international players respectively, as well as nine Canadians each, would likely load up on more American standouts, but it would also be robbing other programs of those players, weakening other schools and NCAA women's hockey's depth. And it would displace more than a dozen top recruits from those programs alone.