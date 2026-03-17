Frozen Four Preview: East Versus West And A Potential Championship Rematch

With teams from Hockey East and Atlantic Hockey America remaining to challenge the top two WCHA programs, it's an East versus West Frozen Four. The WCHA has dominated NCAA play, with the ECAC having the second best depth as a conference. With top programs coming out of the other Eastern conferences to appear in the Frozen Four, it's promising for collegiate women's hockey, although the depth in the East brings programs like Northeastern and Penn State to the Frozen Four having played significantly fewer difficult games to date. In a winner takes all semifinal however, anything can happen.