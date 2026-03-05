Harvey Named Player Of The Year As WCHA Hands Out Major Awards

Caroline Harvey was named the WCHA Player of the Year and Defender of the Year as the WCHA handed out their major awards ahead of the conference championships.
Caroline Harvey, the Olympic MVP and Best Defender, added more accolades to her resume being named the WCHA Player of the Year and Defender of the Year as the conference handed out their major awards ahead of the WCHA Final Faceoff.
Harvey led all defenders in the nation with 17 goals and 58 points in only 28 games played for the University of Wisconsin. Harvey was also named a First Team All-Star.
Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson was named WCHA Coach of the Year.
Fellow Olympic gold medalist Abbey Murphy who finished second in the nation in both goals (38) and points (64) in 29 games played this season was named WCHA Forwad of the Year.
Swedish Olympian Hilda Svensson of Ohio State was the WCHA Rookie of the Year leading the Buckeyes in scoring with 49 points in 28 games.
Rounding out the major WCHA award winners were Minnesota-Duluth's Ève Gascon who was Goaltender of the Year and her teammate Mary Kate O'Brien who was the WCHA's Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year.
The Wisconsin Badgers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Minnesota State Mavericks, and Minnesota Golden Gophers are the four remaining programs vying for the WCHA title.