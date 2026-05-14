No Wonder That Issy Wunder Is A Top Prospect For The 2026 PWHL Draft

"My goal for next season on the ice is to make an immediate impact for my team," she said. "This is such a strong league with so many talented players, and I am excited for the chance to play and learn from the best. I know that the pace of play and physicality is an adjustment from college, so I will be working hard all summer to prepare myself, and make sure I am ready to compete every day in practice to help the team succeed. Whatever role that may be in, I will be excited to tackle it and put my best foot forward."