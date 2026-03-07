Stryker Zablocki Is One Step Ahead

Before she won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships, Zablocki represented the maple leaf at the North America, Central América and Caribbean Athletics U18 championship, and holds an outstanding personal record of 11.70 in the 100m. While running for Zablocki is a tool to increase her speed on the ice, its made her one of fastest girls her age in Canada. After she completes the hockey season, she plans to go home to compete in more track meets.