Emerson Jarvis Views Passionate Seattle Fanbase As A Gift

Third round draft pick for the Seattle Torrent, Emerson Jarvis, discusses draft night, her start in hockey, her game play, and getting to training camp.
Draft Night
Quinnipiac University alum Emerson Jarvis was selected by the Torrent in Round 3 at overall pick 26. Draft night is such a unique experience that so few get to take part in, and Jarvis took it all in. “It was an awesome night. It was a night I will never forget for sure,” said Jarvis. “They did such a good job. The Fox Theater was absolutely gorgeous. The draft night was awesome. It was a very cool experience, and I'm super happy I went.”
Jarvis also had family with her that night. “Both my parents were there with me, so it was cool to be able to experience that with them. They're my biggest supporters, so it meant a lot to me to have them there,” said Jarvis. “It was just so surreal to hear my name get called. It was an absolute dream come true. I blacked out when I went up on stage, but it was awesome. It was so cool.”
Seattle is a familiar place for Jarvis especially having grown up in Alberta which is much more west than her university in Connecticut. “Just to be called by Seattle was really exciting for me. I just couldn't be more happy to go back to the west and go to a city that I've been to before, that I have loved the times I've been there,” said Jarvis. “It's a great city for sports and for hockey, and I know they have such an awesome fan base with such passionate fans. I just am so excited to go to Seattle.”
Not every draft night is without its mishaps, but Jarvis handled it all like a pro from needing to repair her draft night outfit to an injury narrow miss. “Kind of funny, embarrassing story part about it [draft night], but literally a minute before my name got called, my one friend came back and was stretching her legs for a second,” said Jarvis. “And I was like, ‘Ah, sure, I'll stand up for a second. I've been sitting here for a little bit.’ I go to stand up and I just hammer my nose on the seat ahead of me. It literally starts bleeding, and then a minute later, I get called up. So it was a bit stressful, but it was good.”
Getting to the Draft
It’s a long road to get to collegiate play and then to professional play. Jarvis started skating off the ice before getting into the sport. “I'm from a small town in Alberta, but I feel like up here, everyone tries it at least at some point. I had an outdoor rink right outside my house all growing up. But I come from a long line of diehard Oilers fans, so hockey was kind of meant to be, I guess,” said Jarvis. “My dad played growing up too. I actually played inline hockey for two years first, so roller hockey. My dad wouldn't put me in ice hockey until I was a good enough skater. So for two years, I did CanSkate. And then when I was five, my parents put me in ice hockey and played organized on a team.”
This is an interesting time in women’s hockey history. The opportunity to play professionally wasn’t available when those playing were children, but those entering college now can think about being drafted into a professional league. “Growing up, I was like, ‘I'm going to go in the NHL,’” Jarvis said. “So to have young girls be able to look up to the PWHL, it's pretty cool.”
“I remember having conversations with my parents before college, hoping the possibility of getting drafted after college, hoping an opportunity like that would come. So when it did, it was a no-brainer to have the chance to play for as long as I can post-college is the goal, so I'm just grateful for all the people that have worked so hard to make this league happen. Just couldn't be more excited for the opportunity.”
In her senior year, Jarvis had 17 goals and 21 assists, which was a jump from the previous year when she had seven goals and nine assists. “I think I just found a new level of confidence and trust in myself and in my game my senior year. I can credit a lot to my teammates. It was such an amazing group this year that trusted in me, believed in me,” said Jarvis. When you're surrounded by people like that, it makes it a bit easier. But, obviously, it has to come from within first.”
Jarvis also did a lot of work between junior and senior year, but she also wanted to soak up every moment of her last games as part of the Quinnipiac team. “I think I just had so much fun. I wanted to enjoy my last year of college at Quinnipiac because I loved my time there. I wanted to just cherish every moment and every time I got to step on that ice in that jersey,” said Jarvis. “I just put a little less pressure on myself and just kind of let myself relax a bit more and just was confident in my preparation. I knew I did everything after my junior year, that summer, to be prepared for the season. I just took myself a little less seriously, maybe hockey-wise, and just let myself have fun. And I think it worked out.”
Going Into Training Camp
Players will soon be headed to training camps and ready to show teammates, coaches, and organizations what they bring to the table. “I'm just a hard worker and I love to be challenged. I like to do hard things, and I just love playing hockey. I love practicing. I love playing games. I'm competitive and I like to be pushed by other people and learn from other people. I like to think I'm a pretty happy and positive person, someone that brings a good energy to the rink and is happy to be there. I love being on a team. That's my favorite part of hockey.”
Jarvis will reconnect in Seattle with fellow draftee Sydney Morrow as they played together their freshman years at Ohio State. Morrow had mentioned Jarvis’ thrift shopping skill earlier and how she was looking forward to spending time with her again. “I'm very excited to be back with Syd,” said Jarvis. “We did quite a bit of that our freshman year together. I'm always trying to find stuff to do when we have downtime. It should be fun.”
Jarvis has already felt support from Seattle fans. “I'm just so excited to meet them all and I know they're so passionate and involved, which I think is such a gift. I'm so lucky to have the opportunity to be a part of something like that,” said Jarvis. “I also just want to say thank you. I feel like I've already been so warmly welcomed, and I haven't even been there yet. I just appreciate that from all the fans. I’ve heard so much about them and some of the cool, unique traditions they have. I hope to be a part of it in any way I can. Can't wait to get there and play in Climate Pledge in front of all them. It's going to be awesome.”