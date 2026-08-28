Emerson Jarvis Views Passionate Seattle Fanbase As A Gift

Jarvis also did a lot of work between junior and senior year, but she also wanted to soak up every moment of her last games as part of the Quinnipiac team. “I think I just had so much fun. I wanted to enjoy my last year of college at Quinnipiac because I loved my time there. I wanted to just cherish every moment and every time I got to step on that ice in that jersey,” said Jarvis. “I just put a little less pressure on myself and just kind of let myself relax a bit more and just was confident in my preparation. I knew I did everything after my junior year, that summer, to be prepared for the season. I just took myself a little less seriously, maybe hockey-wise, and just let myself have fun. And I think it worked out.”