12 Players To Watch At The IIHF Women's U-18 World Championships

The IIHF U-18 Women's World Championships are set to drop the puck in Nova Scotia, Canada this week. Canada and USA will again be looked at as favorites, but nations including Sweden and Czechia have emerged as worthy opponents in recent seasons.

While you could list the bulk of Canada and USA's rosters as the probable top players at the tournament, the U-18 World Championships are also an opportunity to meet some of the next wave of players coming out of Europe and Asia.

Here are 10 players to watch at the IIHF U-18 women's World Championships.

Nela Lopušanová, Slovakia

Needing seven points to set the all-time U-18 World Championship record to pass the likes of Alex Carptenter, Amanda Kessel, and Kendall Coyne Schofield, history is on the line for Lopušanová. She's off to Wisconsin next season. This year she'll need to do more of the heavy lifting for Slovakia without Ema Tothova and other program veterans. She is a lethal shooter and creative with the puck.

Adrianna Milani, Canada

With dynamic skills and explosive speed, Milani is one of Canada's brightest young players and is fast-tracking to the NCAA a year early to join Minnesota next year. Due to Canada's restrictive age rules for players on their U-18 national team, this will be Milani's first tournament with the team, and she'll immediately be thrust into a top line scoring role.

Haley Box, USA

Box moved to Canada this year to play for the Etobicoke Dolphins, and the time spent among some of the best players in North America has helped her find new layers to her offensive game. Alongside Annabelle Lovell, Kylie Amelkovich, and Jane Daley, Box will be responsible for driving a lot of USA's offensive opportunities.

Megan Mossey, Canada

Like Milani, Mossey is entering her first World Championship tournament. She's coming off a spectacular U-18 national championships where she was named Best Defender. Good size, great shooter, can transport the puck. She's one of Canada's brightest future stars.

Norina Müller, Switzerland

The top scoring U-18 forward in the PostFinance Women's League this season, Müller will soon find herself as a player getting looks for the Swiss national program. They need forwards with offensive upside to make the jump and contribute to their depth to continue international growth. Müller who has silky hands, along with Laure Mériguet, who has already cracked the Swiss senior national team, will be the backbone of this team and is a big part of Switzerland's future.

Chyna Taylor, USA

An exciting two-way defender, Taylor fits the American model for defenders like Haley Winn, Cayla Barnes, and Caroline Harvey who are capable of impacting the game on both sides of the puck. She is a threat to join (or lead) the rush, but is also capable of making good outlet passes from her zone and competing in a shut down role.

Julie Jebousková, Czechia

Czechia has done well with their current national team members like Adéla Šapovalivová, Tereza Plosová, Barbora Juříčková, and Linda Vocetkova in helping them progress. They need to do the same with Jebousková who has spent her season excelling offensively at Shattuck-St. Mary's. She's among a growing number of young Czech players thriving in North America, which could change after the nation launched their first U-16 women's league this year. A Maine commit, Jebousková, along with other NCAA commits like Cornell prospect Tereza Gildainova, will need big tournaments to get Czechia out of a tough Group B.

Ebba Westerlind, Sweden

She's emerged as Sweden's top U-18 defender, an honor previously held by players like Mira Jungåker and Jenna Raunio. Westerlind hopes to follow in their footsteps and become another leading two-way defender. She's made tremendous strides in the SDHL this season with Frölunda, where she's miles ahead of her U-18 blue line peers.

Morgan Stickney, USA

An All-Star at last year's U-18 World Championship tournament, USA's crease belongs to Stickney. She was the first American woman ever selected in the WHL draft, and has been spectacular for Shattuck-St. Mary's prep program this year. The Penn State commit is the early favorite to earn Best Goaltender honors this year.

Tilde Sundnäs Grillfors, Sweden

Among U-18 scoring leaders in the SDHL playing for Brynäs, Sweden will watch for Sundnäs Grillfors to take a significant step forward against players her own age at this tournament. Sweden has historically done well at the U-18 event with their development path paying dividends. They've got a good group of young players on the national team, and in two years' time, they'll look at players like Sundnäs Grillfors to be read to make that step.

Réka Hiezl (Hungary)

Hungary enters with four members of their senior national team on board and none more dangerous than the skilled Réka Hiezl. The Quinnipiac commit is scoring more than two points per game with Shattuck St. Mary's this season. She's shown how dangerous she can be internationally as well at any level.

Caileigh Tiller (Canada)

The top returning scorer from last year's World Championship, Tiller had 10 points in five games last season for Canada. She can be an offensive force, but is intelligent on both sides of the puck. She'll head to Connecticut next season for her NCAA hockey.

Honorable Mention:

Moa Stridh (Sweden), Annabelle Lovell (USA), Kate Viel (Canada), Ebba Hesselvall (Sweden), Tereza Gildainová (Czechia), Rosalie Trembley (Canada), Maddie McCullough (Canada), Hayley MacDonald (Canada), Kendall Doiron (Canada), Maggie Averill (USA), Jane Daley (USA), Sloane Hartmetz (USA), Adéla Pánková (Czechia), Emmi Loponen (Finland), Aino Lehikoinen (Finland), Nela Tischlerová (Slovakia), Tilia Lindgren (Sweden), Tinja Tapani (Finland), Madelyn Kimbrel (USA), Kylie Amelkovich (USA), Kateřina Pencíková (Czechia).