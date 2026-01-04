Team-By-Team Preview: Women's U-18 World Championships

The IIHF U-18 women's World Championships are set to get underway January 10 in Sydney and Membertou, Nova Scotia. Canada enters as both the host and reigning World Champions after beating USA in the gold medal game last season, while Czechia returns as the bronze medalists from 2025, and silver medalists in 2024.

Here's a team-by-team preview.

Canada

There will be no Chloe Primerano or Stryker Zablocki this season, but Canada continues to reload with talent. Two newcomers to watch are Adrianna Milani up front and Megan Mossey on the back end who are considered two of the top young players in Canada. Top returnees for Canada include Caileigh Tiller and Hayley MacDonald up front, and Kate Viel on the back end. If there's one question on Canada's roster it's in net where they bring three rookies to the tournament.

USA

USA has a talented group of returning players including Haley Box, Annabelle Lovell, Chyna Taylor, Sloane Hartmetz, Morgan Stickney, Jane Daley and more. It's a group that will enter as the gold medal favorites after beating Canada this summer at the U-18 Select Series. It will be a photo finish between these programs but USA has more experience across their roster and plenty of high-end skill that can put the puck in the net.

Finland

Finland is at a stage in national girls' and women's hockey development where they aren't seeing a ton of top talent coming through their U-18 program. Finland was an easy matchup last season getting ousted in the quarterfinals, and they'll have their work cut out for them to make it to a medal game again this season. Tinja Tapani and Emmi Loponen are a pair to watch up front, while Fanny Kyrkkö is one of the nation's top U-18 prospects on the blueline. There just isn't the star power here to carry this team, so they'll need to be a team built on work ethic, dirty goals, and team play.

Sweden

There's a cohort of players for Swedish fans to be excited about on this roster that will keep Sweden's sights set squarely on a medal. Ebba Westerlind will be Sweden's foundation on a blueline built primarily on players competing in the SDHL. Up front, however, is where Sweden's real hopes rest as they have a wealth of skill including Moa Stridh, Tilde Grillfors, Tilia Lindgren, Ebba Hesselvall, Inez Nygren, and Matilda Österman. Do not count out this team, as Sweden has proven at the U-18 tournament in recent seasons, and with their pipeline of players dominating at the NCAA level, that their development pathways continue to improve and are now a realistic threat to Canada and USA year after year.

Switzerland

Senior national team defender Laure Mériguet, and forward Norina Müller, who made her national team debut at the Women's Euro Hockey Tour this season, will be Switzerland's top threats. Müller is the next Swiss star on the rise as she already sits in the top 10 in PostFinance Women's League scoring averaging more than a point per game and outscoring senior national team members from Switzerland and other European nations. Young blueliner Lou Krebs is a name to watch on the back end. The Swiss will be in tough, but their national program has shown growth through renewed investment in women's hockey nationally.

Slovakia

It's the swan song for Nela Lopusanova where she can set the all-time U-18 World Championship scoring record, passing Kendall Coyne Schofield with eight points in the tournament. She's off to Wisconsin next season and is the reigning MVP at this event. Mariana Sumegova is one of the few returning starting goaltenders in the tournament. Slovakia has a lot of returnees and features more players who have come to North America this season seeking stronger competition. They were saved in relegation last season and will again find themselves in a tough spot to avoid another relegation contest.

Hungary

Hungary features four members of their senior national team in Réka Hiezl, Lili Hajdu, Petra Polónyi and Krisztina Weiler and they'll be tough to face. Hungary's issue is depth, but they've certainly improved and the Quinnipiac-committed Hiezl will be one of the top forwards in the tournament. Starter Noémi Zoé Takács who helped Hungary earn promotion last year.

Czechia

Czechia should find themselves playing for a medal again this year barring a significant upset. They have a group of NCAA-committed players including Julie Jebousková, Adéla Pánková, Tereza Gildainová, and Kateřina Pěnčíková, and others who will soon join that list. They have a long list of talented returnees, and also some newcomers to watch like 2011 born Adéla Křenková who plays boys' hockey in Czechia, and Adéla Mynaříková who is the top scorer in Czechia's top women's league despite being only 16.

