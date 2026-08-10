Adrianna Milani Wears The Maple Leaf With Pride Every Chance She Gets

In her first year with Etobicoke in 2023–24, Milani put up a strong 19 goals and 12 assists in 41 games — the sixth-highest point total on her team despite being a rookie. She shattered that personal record the season after with 35 goals and 21 assists in 36 games. The forward finished the 2025–26 season, her final one before making the jump to the NCAA, with 34 goals and 34 assists in 33 games.