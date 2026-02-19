Logo
Alina Muller Puts Together An MVP Worthy Olympic Tournament

Ian Kennedy
3h
Switzerland's Alina Muller played hero for her nation game after game. Her performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics is worthy of the women's hockey tournament MVP honors.

While she won't win gold or silver, Alina Muller put together an MVP worthy performance at the 2026 Olympic Games.

Quite frankly, without Muller, Switzerland likely would not have played for a medal, let alone won Olympic bronze. Muller scored the overtime winner for Switzerland lifting them to a 2-1 win over Sweden for the bronze medal.

Now 27, Muller also scored the game winner for Switzerland 12 years ago in Sochi as a 15-year-old when Switzerland won their only other Olympic women's hockey medal.

Muller also scored Switzerland’s lone goal in their 1-0 shutout quarterfinal upset over Finland

To open the tournament, Alina Muller scored in Switzerland’s 4-3 come from behind win over Czechia, scoring a third period goal to jumpstart Switzerland's comeback and then adding a shootout goal in the Swiss’ win.

Muller finished the tournament with five points in six games for Switzerland playing in all situations, on both sides of the puck.

She nearly orchestrated an upset over Canada in the semifinals as well as Switzerland played to their closest result ever against Canada, a 2-1 loss.

One of the best in the PWHL, and on the international stage, Alina Muller put together an MVP-worthy performance at the 2026 Olympics.

