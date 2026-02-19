Alina Muller Puts Together An MVP Worthy Olympic Tournament

To open the tournament, Alina Muller scored in Switzerland’s 4-3 come from behind win over Czechia, scoring a third period goal to jumpstart Switzerland's comeback and then adding a shootout goal in the Swiss’ win.
Muller finished the tournament with five points in six games for Switzerland playing in all situations, on both sides of the puck.
She nearly orchestrated an upset over Canada in the semifinals as well as Switzerland played to their closest result ever against Canada, a 2-1 loss.
One of the best in the PWHL, and on the international stage, Alina Muller put together an MVP-worthy performance at the 2026 Olympics.