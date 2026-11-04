Almost Every Nation Dealing With Notable Absences From World Championship Rosters

Mika Kylmäniemi / FIHA
Nov 4, 2026 1:23 PM
More than a dozen top defenders, team captains, and offensive leaders will be absent from national team lineups across the board when the puck drops at the 2026 IIHF World Championships as injuries, pregnancies, and personal circumstances have kept players out of the lineup.
Tereza Vanisova•Marie-Philip Poulin•Kendall Coyne Schofield•Britta Curl-Salemme•Lara Stalder•Ronja Savolainen
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