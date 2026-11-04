Almost Every Nation Dealing With Notable Absences From World Championship Rosters

Their top rival, Canada, made the choice to move on from several key veterans like Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse, and Natalie Spooner. More notably, Canada is without captain Marie-Philip Poulin for the first time in 18 years. She's out following reconstructive knee surgery in the offseason. Poulin's impact both on and off the ice will be felt, as teenagers step in to fill the void. Ultimately, Canada will need to enter each game with the mentality that they don't have Poulin to rescue them in tense situations, and that's a mental and physical challenge. Canada could be without Sarah Fillier for a portion of the tournament after she was injured in their final pre-tournament game against USA, although initial prognosis looked as though FIllier would be able to return. Canada's final replacement was in defender Claire Thompson who retired from hockey at 28, but Canada has more than made up for that loss filling their blueline from a deep pool.