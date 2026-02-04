Ann-Renée Desbiens On Consistency, Preparation, And Another Olympic Run

“I think as a goalie, as an athlete, as you get older, it’s just things that you might carry for the rest of your career,” Desbiens said during Canada’s October training block. “You learn how to manage it and stay on top of it so it doesn’t flare up. My medical team and myself, I think we’ve done a great job of keeping it under control, keeping it stable, and just feeling good on the ice and off the ice.”