Canada’s Newly Minted Olympians Manage Emotions As They Return To The Ice

Fresh off being named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic roster, several players took the ice in the nation's capital with their international futures set, as the Ottawa Charge took on the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Friday.

Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark and Jocelyne Larocque of Ottawa, along with Jenn Gardiner, Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson, of Vancouver all faced one another hours after learning they would soon be teammates in Milano Cortina. Emerance Maschmeyer, who also named to the roster, served as the backup in this game, while Sarah Nurse remains on long-term injured reserve and did not play.

"I'm so excited," said Larocque. "It never gets old, and I'm just thrilled. I'm extremely honoured."

For others, the news wasn't what they were hoping for. Vancouver goaltender Kristen Campbell and Ashton Bell, both members of Canada’s last Olympic team, along with Hannah Miller, were left off the roster and instead had to turn their attention back to helping their PWHL team.

The players named to the Olympic team showed why they earned their spots. Jenner kept up a strong start to her season by adding an empty-net goal late in the third period. Clark used her speed to create chances throughout the game, which is something that Canada will rely on, while Larocque added an assist on the game's opening goal. Jaques and her defensive partner, fellow Olympian Claire Thompson, led the Goldeneyes in ice time, and both made offensive contributions in the game, highlighting why they were chosen.

"It's a super exciting time," Jaques said. "It's a moment that I've dreamed about my whole life and it's just super special to get named to that team. I think we have a strong group."

Campbell’s game gave a glimpse into why she might have been left off the roster. She was strong at times and finished with 23 saves, but allowed the first shot on goal, which helped shift momentum in Ottawa’s favour. Despite her previous Olympic experience and PWHL Goaltender of the Year award, that moment, along with some struggles controlling rebounds, may have factored into the decision to leave her off the Olympic roster.

Miller and Bell both showed why Canada might regret leaving them off the roster. Miller, who was approved to play for Canada but didn’t make the final cut, had a strong game in the faceoff circle and finished among the team’s leaders in ice time. Bell logged key minutes throughout the game and demonstrated the depth she could have added to the blueline.

For a Canadian team set to face steep competition in a strong Group A, these final decisions announced today will soon be put to the test. And after a poor outing against the Americans in the most recent edition of the Rivalry Series, fans will find out whether the right decisions were made.