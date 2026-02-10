Poulin’s Absence Must Be Seen As An Opportunity

While her absence could be seen as a crushing blow for Canada, it’s important that the players do not take it that way. They must move forward and see it as an opportunity to step up. Team USA has already started its youth movement, and it’s ready for captain Hilary Knight’s retirement, but Canada is still relying on its veteran core. The Americans have 13 players born in 2000 or later, while the Canadians have only five. Sophie Jaques, Sarah Fillier, Julia Gosling, Jenn Gardiner, and Kayle Osborne are the only ones who were born in 2000 or later.