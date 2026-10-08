Five Questions As Canada's National Team Camp Opens

Some might point to the fact Canada and USA have gone to overtime in three straight international championship games, but the reality is, USA has surpassed Canada at the world level. USA's core including Caroline Harvey, Taylor Fox, Laila Edwards, Abbey Murphy, Haley Winn and others are still in or just entering their core, and they have no major holes to fill this season. With the exception of Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Lee Stecklein, who sometime in the next 3-4 seasons are likely to move on, there just aren't gaps in USA's roster. Canada on the other hand, fielded the oldest roster of any nation at the Olympics, and their age is showing. This season, some change will be forced with Marie-Philip Poulin, Blayre Turnbull, and Claire Thompson known to be missing from worlds, and others like Natalie Spooner and Emerance Maschmeyer, who are unable to attend camp, assumed to be gone. Still more of their aging veterans will be fighting for their national team lives at camp. There's little Canada can do except shuffle the deck widely and hope for new chemistry. Canada could also lean on PWHL chemistry and connections while forming lines, a tactic that could give a player like Rebecca Leslie, who was dominant last season on a line with Brianne Jenner, an edge. There is no obvious route for Canada to catch USA aside from waiting for their top prospects to gain another season or two of experience.