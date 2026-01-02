Four Ottawa Charge Players Named To 2026 Olympic Rosters For U.S. And Finland

The United States and Finland were the first to announce their selections for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy. Those rosters include four Ottawa Charge players: Gwyneth Philips and Rory Guilday for the United States, and Ronja Savolainen and Sanni Ahola for Finland.

For Philips, heading to her first Olympics, the selection is recognition for her strong play with the Charge this season, as well as with the national team at both the World Championships and Rivalry Series last year.

“I got to tell my family and close supporters,” Philips said. “Myself and them were all overjoyed, super excited. It’s one of the biggest honours you could ever get. I feel like it’s kind of my way of giving back to all the people who have supported me through what’s been a pretty long career.”

Philips will be joined by fellow first-time Olympian in Guilday, and said that having someone there to go through the experience with helps calm the nerves that come with an experience like this.

Savolainen, on the other hand, is heading to her third Olympic Games with Finland, but said that the excitement of getting the call never goes away.

“Every time you get the call, you get super happy. It’s your dream come true,” she said. “You always want to do something great for your country. I just get super happy every time. I always want to be there for as long as I can.”

Savolainen will be joined by Ahola, who is heading to her first Olympics, and has confidence in what her Charge teammate will bring both on and off the ice.

“Knowing Sanni, she’s already an experienced player,” Savolainen said. “She’s been there for us and been a big player for us. Obviously, the Olympics are a different thing, but she knows how this goes.”

The Charge will also see their head coach head off to the Olympics, as Carla MacLeod will be behind the bench for Team Czechia. MacLeod, who has played on the biggest stage twice before, knows how special this moment is for these players.

“Any chance you get as a player to represent a country at the Olympics is a phenomenal opportunity,” she said. “We’re thrilled for everyone who gets that chance. We want everyone to go and enjoy that experience and take in what is the Olympics. It’s an unbelievable opportunity.”

The Ottawa Charge are already well-represented internationally and will see more players added with upcoming roster announcements from Canada and the Czech Republic. The 2026 Olympic Winter Games begin February 5, when Sweden faces Germany in Group B play.