Here's What The Sports World Is Saying About Post-Olympic Mocking Of USA's Gold Medal Winning Olympic Women's Hockey Team

"These players, both the men and women, can bring so much unity to a group and to a country,” Ellen Hughes said in an exclusive with the Today Show. “People that cheered on that don’t watch hockey, people that have politics on one side or on the other side, and that’s all both the men’s team and the women’s team care about....If you could see what we see from the inside, and the men and women sharing, you know, dorm rooms and halls and flex floors and the camaraderie and the synergy and the way the women cheered on the men and the way the men cheered on the women — that’s what it’s all about. And the other things they cannot control. They care about humanity. They care about unity and they care about the country."