Opinion: Hiring A Combined Coach And GM Is Unsafe For Players, And A Step Back For The PWHL's Professionalism

With regards to staff, the general manager is also responsible for the hiring of medical and training staff, as well as support staff for the team. As the league stated, the PWHL does hold oversight in hiring, which is one level of protection that still exists. Generally, while team staff work collaboratively, there remains ethical separation and protections for medical staff and players. Often the general manager serves as a buffer between various departments and staff within a team. In San Jose however, all staff, no matter their role, and the players themselves, will all answer to one person. In San Jose, that one person has no team president, no team board of directors, and no owner that is singularly vested in PWHL San Jose to hold account.