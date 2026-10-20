In Poulin's Absence From Team Canada, Who Will Wear The "C" In Denmark?

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2026 6:01 PM
Marie-Philip Poulin will not be in Canada's lineup for the first time in 18 years. Nor will the three other players who wore letters at the 2026 Olympics. It means three new players will be tasked with leadership roles at the 2026 World Championships...but who will Canada select?
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