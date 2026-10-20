In Poulin's Absence From Team Canada, Who Will Wear The "C" In Denmark?

"Marie, her color is all over this team," Sauvageau said, also referring to Poulin as Canada's captain in her comments. Poulin attended Canada's camp, including a team Thanksgiving dinner, but following reconstructive knee surgery this offseason, Poulin will miss the World Championships for Canada for the first time in 18 years. It's also been more than a decade since any player other than Poulin was considered Canada's captain, an honour she took over at the 2015 World Championships.