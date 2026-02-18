Olympic Women's Hockey Gold Medal Preview: Another Installment Of The Best Rivalry In Sport

Canada cannot win a wide open skilled game against Team USA. The Americans are too fast, too skilled, and too physical. What Canada can win is a bogged down, gritty, antagonistic game. Canada needs to harness the cantankerous nature of the rivalry and find a way to slow down the game, and run USA's more hot heated players, goading them into penalties. In particular, Canada should look to get players like Abbey Murphy off her game. We've seen players like Murphy and Britta Curl unravel before, and bench boss John Wroblewski was visibly animated in moments when USA was well in control, prompting moments when his team lost their momentum.