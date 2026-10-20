One-On-One: Did Canada's Roster Remake Do Enough To Move The Needle?

IK: There was actually some debate among staff at Canada’s camp surrounding Eldridge. The belief was she didn’t come to camp in top form, and has work to do on that front before Worlds and before PWHL puck drop. Jenner is a tough choice. I think this was a decision not about the best professional, but around the best match to USA’s speed and skill. And yes, there were a few picks, like Eldridge, who probably don’t align with that, but overall, this is a significantly quicker roster who will check hard, move their feet, and make USA work a little harder for their wins, although in truth, USA remains a heavy favourite. For me the biggest omissions were of course Julia Gosling, who we know missed time in camp, and I still question not bringing Jennifer Gardiner who the last time Canada won gold was a top line player. Seeing how young Canada went, it also makes me even more baffled by the fact Stryker Zablocki was not just absent from camp, but absent from this roster. In the end, none of this matters if these changes move the needle for Canada against Team USA. Do you think they’re closer?