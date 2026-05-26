Players Reflect On Departure Of Kingsbury And Ryan — "The Program Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Them"

“I just found on the bus, I opened my Instagram and I saw it,” said Stacey to The Hockey News. “I haven’t really taken it in or thought about it or reached out to them. At the end of the day, those two are incredible people and they had a huge impact on my career. I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you today if it wasn’t for those two. I owe a lot of my career to them. It’s sad to see them go, and I’ll definitely gonna reach out to them, because I couldn’t be luckier to be around at the time that they led that program.”