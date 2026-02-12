Positives From Canada's Final Preliminary Round Game, Will It Be Enough?

There were hints of life from Canada's women's hockey team at the 2026 Olympic Games.
Their young forwards have continued to make strides, albeit in limited ice time. Still, Canada bounced back well from a demoralizing loss to the United States and put together a nearly complete game, save for a few minutes in the second period, against Finland.
The performance bodes well for Canada who can now use their quarterfinal against Germany as a tune up for the biggest tests they'll face.
Canada's best offensive players at this tournament have been Julia Gosling, Jennifer Gardiner, Sarah Fillier, and Daryl Watts. It's no surprise as the group embodies what Canada needs more of in speed and poise. The other Canadian forwards who are contributing offensively, including Kristin O'Neill and Emily Clark who each scored in Canada's closing game are also some of Canada's quicker players. The older players Canada selected have so far been quiet.
The issue here is that Troy Ryan continues to bury his most effective players. Those like Gosling and Gardiner who were making impacts for Canada offensively continue to receive less ice time than any other Canadian forwards. Gosling finished with two assists in only 9:33 of ice, while Gardiner had a goal in 10:01. It's the most she'd played at the tournament.
For Canada to win gold, they need a performance from Ann-Renee Desbiens for the ages. She only faced 17 shots against Finland, but there were a handful of prime opportunities, including an Emma Nuutinen breakaway after she drove around Renata Fast and slipped behind Jocelyne Larocque. Desbiens got the boost after being pulled from Canada's 5-0 loss to USA.
While Canada buried their most effective line, their top group featuring Sarah Fillier and Daryl Watts continued to perform. They were dangerous throughout and could have easily had another goal or two in the game. Fillier is quickly ascending into Canada's all-time lists with her scoring prowess. Watts is at her first Olympic Games, but continues to play with the speed and dynamic traits Canada had lacked. The duo will be the focal point for Canada in the semi-finals and finals, should they advance.
Canada's continued over-reliance on players who simply are not producing, and at many times against USA and Finland had blatant defensive lapses is not promising. If head coach Troy Ryan had a wake up call against Finland realizing he needs to give ice time to the players who are producing, Canada could surprise. The game has changed, but Ryan is deploying his players like it's 2022. Today, this tournament is built around speed, and dynamic puck skills at those top speeds. He has a group that can handle it, but it's almost like Canada needs to flip their roster on its head elevating their current depth to top line roles, and putting the players currently receiving big minutes into checking line roles if they want to win gold. While Canada scored five times, they did it on only 23 shots. That's not good enough, and shows Canada needs more.
Canada's blueline remains leaky. There are too many times when players like Jocelyne Larocque who have never been offensive contributors are trying to join the rush or sinking down net front. That style will crush Canada against USA. Their blueline, aside from Renata Fast, Sophie Jaques, and when the time is right Claire Thompson, need to stay home and play simple, risk free hockey.