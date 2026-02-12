Positives From Canada's Final Preliminary Round Game, Will It Be Enough?

Canada's continued over-reliance on players who simply are not producing, and at many times against USA and Finland had blatant defensive lapses is not promising. If head coach Troy Ryan had a wake up call against Finland realizing he needs to give ice time to the players who are producing, Canada could surprise. The game has changed, but Ryan is deploying his players like it's 2022. Today, this tournament is built around speed, and dynamic puck skills at those top speeds. He has a group that can handle it, but it's almost like Canada needs to flip their roster on its head elevating their current depth to top line roles, and putting the players currently receiving big minutes into checking line roles if they want to win gold. While Canada scored five times, they did it on only 23 shots. That's not good enough, and shows Canada needs more.