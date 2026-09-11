Predicting Canada's Women's National Team For The 2026 World Championships

Up front, Marie-Philip Poulin and Blayre Turnbull won't be there. Time to call in Rebecca Leslie, Jessie Eldridge, Hannah Miller, Caitlin Kraemer or Danielle Serdachny to fill the spots. If Canada is going to replace any of their other veterans, there will be a time when Natalie Spooner and Brianne Jenner aren't in the picture. Will that be November? Maybe not for both. Jenner is coming off a stellar season. Spooner however, is likely on the outs. The same could be said for Kristin O'Neill who has performed well for Canada internationally, including at the Olympics, but hasn't emerged as a top line player in the PHWL. She'll get that chance in San Jose, and she's still a player who can keep up with USA's speed, but if Canada wants to shoot for real impact in their lineup that can push their roster over the top, O'Neill may be the odd player out. Sauvageau traded O'Neill to New York last year, which doesn't bode well for the forward. Kristin O'Neill's international performance has earned her the right to remain a depth member of the roster, but Sauvageau needs to make changes, and to do that, some players will need to be moved. Jennifer Gardiner was a standout rookie in Montreal before moving to Vancouver in expansion, and she was a standout for Canada at the 2025 Worlds before Troy Ryan buried her in Milan. Given Gardiner is on the young side for Canada, and continues to trend up, Sauvageau is probably going to keep her.