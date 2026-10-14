PWHL’s Uninterrupted Season: How Moving The Women’s World Championship To November Benefits Players

“It’s a completely different women’s hockey environment right now, with Worlds being at the forefront of it,” said Laura Stacey after Team Canada’s practice on Tuesday in Quebec City. “So, I think it’s a learning curve for all of us. We’ve got to figure that out. Obviously, it changed our summer training a bit, and the focus was on getting back on the ice, getting back into that game shape and getting those game touches as quickly as possible, because the season’s here pretty much. And starting with the World Championships, you want to show your best; you want to be at your best. So, obviously, it changed a bit of our off-season.”