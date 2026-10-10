PWHL's Worldly 3-on-3 All-Star Game Could Be A Sneak Peek At The 2034 Winter Olympics

Internationally, 3-on-3 hockey could also provide new opportunities for some nations who lack the depth to field a full hockey team at that level. While nations like Czechia, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden may struggle at the 3-on-3 level leaning on youth or veterans who have aged out of their national teams, other nations like Austria, Slovakia, Norway, and Hungary, who could not qualify for 2026, could be strong 3-on-3 nations. Needing a significantly smaller roster, Austria, for example, could field a team featuring Theresa Schafzahl and Anna Meixner, who both have PWHL experience, alongside NCAA players like Magdalena Luggin, and seasoned international pros like Annika Fazokas and Antonia Matzka. Or for Slovakia, it could be a group of pros by 2034 including Nela Lopusanova, Ema Tothova, Tatiana Blichova, Michaela Sophia Paulinyova, Lilien Benakova, and Livia Debnarova, who are all playing key roles in the NCAA.