Tejralova Personally Apologizes To Fillier For PWHL Hit That Resulted In Multi-Game Suspension

Earlier this season, Seattle Torrent defender Aneta Tejralova delivered a\ncrushing hit to New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier.\n\nTejralova was ejected for the hit to the head, and handed supplemental\ndiscipline in the form of a two game suspension\n[https://thehockeynews.com/womens/pwhl/sources-aneta-tejralova-suspended-for-head-shot-to-sarah-fillier].\n\nMonday, following a rough game between Tejralova’s Team Czechia and Fillier’s\nTeam Canada at the 2026 Olympics, Tejralova took a moment to personally\napologize to Fillier for the hit.\n\n“I didn’t mean it…. Are you okay?” Tejralova was quoted as saying per NHL\nNetwork broadcaster Jackie Redmond. \n\n“Oh no, no it’s okay. No worries…I am (okay). Good luck the rest of the way,”\nFillier replied.\n\n\n\nFillier missed one game following the hit due to injury. \n\nThe brief exchange between players was caught on camera by broadcast crews\nfollowing Canada and Czechia’s preliminary round game in Milan, Italy.\n\nFillier scored for Canada in their 5-1 win over Czechia. The game itself was\nphysical with Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin, and Czechia’s Sara Cajanova and\nBarbora Jurickova all leaving due to injury.