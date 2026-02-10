Logo
Tejralova Personally Apologizes To Fillier For PWHL Hit That Resulted In Multi-Game Suspension

After being suspended for a hit to the head against Sarah Fillier, Aneta Tejralova took a moment to apologize in person at the 2026 Olympic Games.

Earlier this season, Seattle Torrent defender  Aneta Tejralova delivered a crushing hit to New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier.

Tejralova was ejected for the hit to the head, and handed supplemental discipline in the form of a two game suspension.

Monday, following a rough game between Tejralova’s Team Czechia and Fillier’s Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics, Tejralova took a moment to personally apologize to Fillier for the hit.

“I didn’t mean it…. Are you okay?” Tejralova was quoted as saying per NHL Network broadcaster Jackie Redmond. 

“Oh no, no it’s okay. No worries…I am (okay). Good luck the rest of the way,” Fillier replied.

Fillier missed one game following the hit due to injury. 

The brief exchange between players was caught on camera by broadcast crews following Canada and Czechia’s preliminary round game in Milan, Italy.

Fillier scored for Canada in their 5-1 win over Czechia. The game itself was physical with Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin, and Czechia’s Sara Cajanova and Barbora Jurickova all leaving due to injury. 

