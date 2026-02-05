Thirteen U Sports Alumni And Active Players Headed To The 2026 Winter Olympics

As attention turns toward the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, NCAA programs dominate much of the discussion. But 13 current and former U Sports players will also take part, representing three nations and highlighting the role Canadian university hockey continues to play internationally.
A total of 13 players have called U Sports home at some point in their careers, including nine former players and four current athletes, representing three nations. Here’s how it breaks down.
Italy
We’ll start with the host nation, which features one former U Sports athlete. Gabriella Frances Durante spent six years at the University of Calgary, where she played in 73 career games, posting a 2.12 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.
Italy’s lone current U Sports athlete is goaltender Martina Fedel, now in her fifth season with the University of Guelph. She has put together a strong collegiate career, posting a .955 career save percentage and a 1.01 goals against average across 62 games.
France
France brings the largest U Sports contingent among the three nations. Estelle Duvin, Marie-Pierre Pelissou, Lore Baudrit, Gabrielle De Serres, and Alice Philbert all studied at Canadian universities, combining for 145 points in 342 total games, before pursuing careers in Europe. Philbert finished with a 1.71 goals against average and a .926 save percentage across 69 career games. Lucie Quatro also has U Sports experience, spending one season with Carleton University before moving to Lindenwood, where she has played the past three seasons in the NCAA.
France also features two current U Sports players. Emma Nonnenmacher is in her first season with Concordia University, studying psychology, while Léa Berger is in her second season with the University of Montreal, where she's played in 24 total games.
Estelle Duvin highlights
Switzerland
Switzerland’s roster includes one former and one current U Sports athlete. Kaleigh Quennec played six years with the University of Montreal, and saw her best season in2022-23, where she finished with 13 points in 25 games before returning to Switzerland, where she has spent the past two seasons.
Vanessa Schaefer, a dual citizen, is currently in her second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. The forward has recorded 14 points through 21 games this season with the top program in Canadian university hockey.
Women's hockey gets underway on Thursday, featuring four matchups, beginning with Sweden facing Germany and wrapping up with Finland taking on Canada.