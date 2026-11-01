World Championship Preview: Austria Looks To Make An Impression

No one is expecting Austria to win a game at this tournament in round robin, which means that if USA, Switzerland, Czechia, and Germany advance as expected, Austria will be playing to avoid relegation. The top four finishers in each group advance to the quarterfinals, meaning Austria needs one upset to avoid a relegation game. If they finish at the bottom of their group as expected, the Austrian's will face either Japan or Denmark in a relegation game. If it ends up being Denmark as expected, Austria will have a good chance to stay as they beat Denmark at the 2025 World Championships. France has already punched their ticket up, and Austria looks favored to not be the nation heading down. Still, anything can happen in a one game relegation match up.