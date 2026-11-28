Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nov 28, 2026 3:34 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 3:34 PM
The PWHL is launching a new marketing initiative called "Hockey Is Everything." Combined with messages of inclusion, and the positive impacts of the game, is the risk of it being another empty and performative campaign like the NHL's "Hockey Is For Everyone."
Ahead of the 2026-27 season, the PWHL launched a new trademarked slogan and marketing initiative for the season.
"Hockey Is Everything."
But it isn't. The messaging that came along with the PWHL's new marketing campaign for the season seems well intentioned, stating that "However you found your way to hockey, there's a place for you here."
But the marketing campaign also runs the risk of becoming the PWHL's version of the NHL's "Hockey Is For Everyone." And by that, the PWHL's new campaign runs the risk of being a performative marketing initiative aimed only at selling merchandise and profiting from equity seeking groups, rather than doing what it presents itself as.
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In particular, the message of hockey being "everything" places the sport above all else. It places it above health, above family, above equity, and above the many that have been harmed by the culture of the sport, including women. This placement of the game above all else has become a cornerstone of hockey's "code of silence." If hockey is everything, it means that other items that get in the way, from well-being, to abuse, to relationships, must take a back seat with the game being protected, the team being protected, and the league being protected. If hockey is a vital lifeline in society, then dismantling systems of oppression within the sport becomes less important than winning.
As the PWHL's own introduction to their "Hockey Is Everthing" marketing initiative states, hockey "has a way of becoming more than a game. It's the teammates who become family, the communities that rally behind their teams, and the moments fans remember for years."
It's a sentiment that seems innocuous, but while hockey is a passion for fans and players alike, it will always be a game, and the placement of the sport as more than a game, urges youth, pros, and fans to sacrifice more for it, to support it, and to protect it as a core part of daily life.
As a marketing campaign, it calls on all those coming to the league to open their wallets and support the league for a greater good.
One element of the new campaign is the placement of teammates as family. In some cases in the PWHL, where spouses play on teams together, this is actually the case. But as it relates to the sport's toxic culture, including how abuse and wrongdoing are allowed to pervade the sport, the positioning of co-workers and teammates as 'family' has been well documented.
But as former NHL player and advocate for cultural change in hockey, Akim Aliu states, when it comes to protecting the team and sport, versus protecting the humans involved, the family dynamic shifts. And it's the messaging of 'family' that causes many young athletes to not only trust the systems, teams, and leagues unconditionally, but to not speak up when harm is done. Aliu underwent abuse at the hands of those who claimed to be his 'family' and teammates.
“I was with all these people who were supposed to be my brothers, right? That’s what hockey is all about. Brotherhood. Togetherness. Teamwork. And they just stood there," said Aliu. "I was surrounded by the types of players I had dreamed of playing with, and I had never felt more alone.”
Hockey can be an interest and passion that gives people purpose and joy, that helps them through difficult times, and as we've seen, and as is touted in the PWHL's campaign, builds community. But that is not inherent to hockey, nor is it inherent in the PWHL. Where that community and togetherness has been built is in the stands among fans, and through interactions between the PWHL's players and fans, not inherently the league or sport.
Hockey isn't everything. The PWHL isn't everything.
And the PWHL is certainly far from perfect in creating those spaces at the league level. In fact, the PWHL has shied away, or completely ignored many opportunities to speak out in defence of equity and diversity, and to denounce those doing harm to members of their community.
When the PWHL was launched in 2023, the league pledged to have a gender inclusion policy. Entering year four, that hope is dead and gone. In 2025, the PWHL was the only major professional women's sports league not to recognize International Day for Transgender Visibility. In 2026, the PWHL permitted video to be taken on PWHL ice, game footage, and on the bench to be used by FIERCE Athletes, an organization that advocates against the transgender and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as against other women's rights such as the right to reproductive health care. The PWHL ignored all requests for comment on permitting the use of league footage by a group advocating against women's rights and LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport.
The PWHL's new campaign says "You don't have to have played to love it, and there's no one way to be a fan." Despite this, staff in PWHL rinks, including at times PWHL staff themselves, have worked to suppress those advocating for equity and safety for the humans in their communities.
PWHL rinks have been locations where fans standing against anti-immigration and xenophobic policies in Minnesota have come under fire, as well as fans advocating for truth and reconciliation for Indigenous communities in Toronto being asked to put their signs away.
The PWHL has launched "Unity Games" across the league to celebate Indigenous people, Black history, and Pride, but when it comes to tangible action not related to their own marketing and ticket sales, the league has failed to take any meaningful stance to support equity seeking groups and other marginalized communities.
In the NHL, "Hockey Is For Everyone" has become a statement used more to represent the hypocrisy of the NHL's active exclusion of communities, and their decisions to allow those who perpetrate sexism, homophobia, racism, and violence against women into the fold. And the reason they permit those people into the game is because "Hockey Is Everything" in their eyes, and winning and participating in hockey is above all else.
For those facing violence and exclusion, for those seeing their rights stripped, equity, equality, safety, and the actualization of their freedom is everything.
Before the PWHL pours videos, graphics, and sound bites into saying that "Hockey Is Everything," the league must prove that their aim isn't simply to profit off the new fans they attract by claiming that hockey can be everything to people, because hockey's culture is still harming many. Rather, the league need sto take tangible steps that aim for more than ticket sales and social engagement ensuring that all those who come to the sport have the opportunity to due so safely, free of barriers, free of exclusion, and free of hate regardless of their identity.
Hockey can be everything for some. But it can't be everything for all, especially those who have traditionally been marginalized in the sport. For the PWHL's newest marketing initiative to become more than a running joke as the NHL's "Hockey Is For Everyone" has, the league needs to focus more on supporting communities, rather than farming communities for fans.
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