In particular, the message of hockey being "everything" places the sport above all else. It places it above health, above family, above equity, and above the many that have been harmed by the culture of the sport, including women. This placement of the game above all else has become a cornerstone of hockey's "code of silence." If hockey is everything, it means that other items that get in the way, from well-being, to abuse, to relationships, must take a back seat with the game being protected, the team being protected, and the league being protected. If hockey is a vital lifeline in society, then dismantling systems of oppression within the sport becomes less important than winning.