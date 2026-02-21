Canada's New Era For Women's Hockey Must Begin Now

As long as Marie-Philip Poulin wants to stay around, she'll stay around as she remains the best in the world, and the essence of what Canada has been, and what Canada will be again in the future. Undoubtedly, Canada will keep some veterans around through the next two World Championships to mentor and provide the type of experience driven effort the Canadians showed in the gold medal game. The line of Laura Stacey, Blayre Turnbull, and Emily Clark were solid for Canada and can continue to be, even if it's in a different role over the next two seasons. Current and future stars like Sarah Fillier and Daryl Watts are going nowhere, including in 2030. Others like Kristin O'Neill, Julia Gosling, and Jennifer Gardiner are only at the beginning of their time with Canada and could become bigger pieces in the coming seasons. The blueline may see more sweeping change. Renata Fast was Canada's best in Milan, and Sophie Jaques got better as the tournament went on, and maintains a significant offensive upside. In net, Kayle Osborne is the only player entering, not exiting her Olympic window, and Canada's crease will be wide open in 2030 for anyone to step in and step up.