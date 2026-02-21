Canada's New Era For Women's Hockey Must Begin Now

Canadians expressed their pride and appreciation for Team Canada's silver medal at the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament in the hours following their loss to the United States. But under that veil, is the understanding by Canadians that a new era for women's hockey in the nation must begin immediately.
Canada's current roster played their best game of the 2026 Olympics in their 2-1 overtime gold medal game loss to the Americans. It was the best Canada had played in a year after being swept for the first time in Rivalry Series history, and losing several lopsided decisions to the USA, including a 5-0 loss in the preliminary round, Canada's first ever shutout against and most lopsided loss to the USA in Olympic history.
Canada's roster is filled with Hall of Fame candidates and players with multiple Olympic and World Championship gold medals to their names. Eleven members of Canada's current roster will be 35 or older in 2030. Their roster is also speckled with a handful of players who will again be counted upon at the 2030 Olympics and beyond. But it's time for drastic change, not only on Canada's roster, but in their management, and the way the nation develops and supports girls and women's hockey.
Nobody is questioning Troy Ryan's coaching ability, nor Gina Kingsbury's roster building when looking at their overall body of work. But there comes a time when every program needs to go in a new direction with new ideas and new leadership, and that time, isn't now, it was 12 months ago. The duo's coaching and roster building this year was stuck in the past. They falsely believed, following 2022, that this group would still be gold medal worthy come 2026. The problem is Canada's development took a four year hiatus resting on that false idea, while USA and other nations put in the work to build girls and women's hockey, and to usher in new stars.
Canada may consider following the American model where coach John Wroblewski and general manager Katie Million are committed to only the national program. In this Olympic Cycle, the split allegiances showed for Canada as their brass were unable to put their undivided attention toward a gold medal.
Regardless of whether it's an individual solely committed to Canada's national team, or another PWHL experienced coach and GM, it's time for change for Canada. This management team has only known success with one group, and they haven't had success developing and supporting young players in Toronto, or integrating them to Team Canada. With the next World Championships only nine months away, the impending change needs to happen quickly so the nation does not miss a key opportunity to put the first few pieces to the new puzzle.
No one is suggesting Canada be rid of their entire roster. Every member of Canada's roster is a star, who fits well in the PWHL, but they may no longer be the best option or stylistic match for international play given the talent Canada has available in the PWHL and NCAA. Team Canada's lineup is filled with players that can be a bridge to the future.
As long as Marie-Philip Poulin wants to stay around, she'll stay around as she remains the best in the world, and the essence of what Canada has been, and what Canada will be again in the future. Undoubtedly, Canada will keep some veterans around through the next two World Championships to mentor and provide the type of experience driven effort the Canadians showed in the gold medal game. The line of Laura Stacey, Blayre Turnbull, and Emily Clark were solid for Canada and can continue to be, even if it's in a different role over the next two seasons. Current and future stars like Sarah Fillier and Daryl Watts are going nowhere, including in 2030. Others like Kristin O'Neill, Julia Gosling, and Jennifer Gardiner are only at the beginning of their time with Canada and could become bigger pieces in the coming seasons. The blueline may see more sweeping change. Renata Fast was Canada's best in Milan, and Sophie Jaques got better as the tournament went on, and maintains a significant offensive upside. In net, Kayle Osborne is the only player entering, not exiting her Olympic window, and Canada's crease will be wide open in 2030 for anyone to step in and step up.
Canada's blueline doesn't have a player who is guaranteed to still be on the national team in 2030. Fast and Jaques are the leading candidates, but it's a wide open process. Minnesota rookie Kendall Cooper is a prime candidate to get a look, as are national team experienced players like Micah Zandee-Hart, Nicole Gosling, and Ashton Bell. It's the position where a few substitutions moving forward could make a world of difference. If you randomly picked four members of Canada's Olympic roster and replaced them with the four players above, Canada would not have been a weaker team in Milan. You can add Jaime Bourbonnais and Megan Carter to the list of PWHL defenders to watch. Up front, Rebecca Leslie has represented Canada in the Rivalry Series before, and has been one of Canada's best all season in the PWHL. She isn't young, but also plays a different style that could help Canada in the short term. Canada may also hone in on Minnesota Frost rookie Abby Hustler who plays a heavy game, and Ottawa Charge rookie Sarah Wozniewicz whose speed and two-way game could provide some new life.
There's plenty to be hopeful for offensively for Canada. Caitlin Kraemer, Eve Gascon, and Chloe Primerano were all part of Canada's 30-player Olympic pool. But they aren't the only key prospects for Canada's future. It's a conversation headlined by NCAA rookie forwards Sara Manness and Stryker Zablocki, and defender Danica Maynard, who have all dazzled collegiately. Kahlen Lamarche, Jocelyn Amos, Mackenzie Alexander, Issy Wunder, Emma Pais, Kate Manness, Emma Venusio, and Maxine Cimeroni are all players to watch. And they're not alone. Canada has more talent coming up like U-18 national team stars Megan Mossey, Adrianna Milani, and Sofia Ismael.
Hockey Canada released their Rise as One blueprint in the lead up to the Olympics outlining the barriers and issues facing women's and girls' hockey in Canada, and steps the governing body is committed to taking to grow the game. Implementing this plan immediately to provide a more streamlined pathway from coast to coast, and supporting Canada's best young players developmentally will be key. There's no guarantee Hockey Canada gets it done as they spent most of the last four years defending themselves against horrific claims of covering up scandals and trying to put together ideas to rebuild public trust rather than building the game. Hockey Canada needs to sink significant resources into supporting Canada's best up and coming girls and women over the next four years. USA identified an elite group of U-18 players four years ago and poured additional support into them, and the result was golden. Canada knows there's work to be done, they have a plan, and the time is right to take serious steps in a new direction.