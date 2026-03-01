Knight And Keller Appear On SNL: "It Was Gonna Be Just Us, But We Thought We'd Invite The Guys Too"

Megan Keller and Hilary Knight appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside heated Rivalry star and host Connor Storrie, as well as men's hockey gold medalists Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes, receiving a rousing ovation.
When the Saturday Night Live opening monologue, hosted by Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie brought out Olympic men's hockey gold medalists Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes, the crowd gave the duo applause. When Olympic women's hockey gold medallists Hilary Knight and Megan Keller stepped onto the stage, the volume and tone of the ovation increased significantly.