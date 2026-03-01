Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Knight And Keller Appear On SNL: "It Was Gonna Be Just Us, But We Thought We'd Invite The Guys Too"

Updated at Mar 1, 2026, 14:59
Megan Keller and Hilary Knight appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside heated Rivalry star and host Connor Storrie, as well as men's hockey gold medalists Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes, receiving a rousing ovation.

When the Saturday Night Live opening monologue, hosted by Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie brought out Olympic men's hockey gold medalists Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes, the crowd gave the duo applause. When Olympic women's hockey gold medallists Hilary Knight and Megan Keller stepped onto the stage, the volume and tone of the ovation increased significantly.

Following days of controversy following a sexist joke made by American President Donald Trump to the men's hockey team following their gold medal win saying he'd have to invite the women's team to the White House as well, which was met by laughter by the entire men's team, including the Hughes brothers, Knight and Keller were able to respond with a joke of their own.

"Oh wow, Hilary, Megan, it's so cool that we're all here," Storrie opened, setting up the scripted joke.

"It was gonna be just us, but we thought we'd invite the guys too," said Knight to a avid applause from the crowd.

"Yeah, we thought we'd give them a little moment to shine," Keller added on the NBC broadcasted show.

"Well that is very important, you know my show speaks to people who are not always represented in hockey so this is really great to have actual hockey legends here tonight with me," Storrie said.

Quinn Hughes went on to state that the last time the men's team won gold was 46 years ago, which Knight followed saying, "the last time we did that was two whole Olympics ago."

Hilary Knight, captain of USA's women's hockey team had previously called Trump's mocking of the women's hockey team, which was met with backlash from across the sporting world, "distasteful." 

