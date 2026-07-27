Sisters Creating New Family Ties In Hockey: A Look At The Top Sister Acts In Women's Hockey

Women's hockey is filled with sister pairings. And while only one duo has reached the PWHL to date, it won't be long before more sisters step into the PWHL together building new family ties in the hockey world.
The hockey world has long talked about hockey bloodlines and families. Those narratives almost always revolved around fathers and brothers. Now however, there are plenty of sister groupings making their way into the upper echelons of the hockey world.
This season, for the first time ever, sisters stepped on the ice in the PWHL as league star Grace Zumwinkle was joined by her sister Emily, who appeared in a single game for the Seattle Torrent. It won't be long however, before other sister pairings are in the league.
In fact, it could occur this season as twins Luisa Welcke and Lilli Welcke will both attend PWHL training camps as free agent invites, and there are a significant line of players wih sisters who continue to enter the league each season, waiting for their siblings to arrive.
Joy Dunne and Jincy Roese were previously the top sister duo along with Josey Dunne Weeks, but with Jincy and Josey potentially moving on from hockey, Joy and brother Josh may be all that remains from one of hockey's top families.
Here's a look at the top women's hockey pairings in the sport.
Hadley Hartmetz and Sloane Hartmetz
After two seasons with the Boston Fleet, older sister Hadley Hartmetz is on her way to PWHL San Jose. She has two NCAA national titles with Ohio State, and won gold and silver with USA's U-18 national team. Younger sister Sloane Hartmetz has her own gold and silver with USA at the U-18 World Championships, and is entering her rookie season at the University of Minnesota this season.
Emma Nuutinen and Sofia Nuutinen
Older sister Emma Nuutinen will move from Finland's Auroraliiga to the PWHL where she signed with the Seattle Torrent this season. She's won Olympic bronze, and World Championship bronze and silver representing Finland and comes back to North America where she played collegiately and in the PHF after leading Auroraliiga in scoring last season. Younger sister Sofia Nuutinen is entering her senior season at Mercyhurst where she scored 33 points in 37 games last season. She's on the national team radar playing for Finland at the Women's Euro Hockey Tour last season.
Sara Manness and Kate Manness
The twin duo were NCAA rookies at Clarkson. Sara Manness was named ECAC Player of the Year, ECAC Rookie of the Year, and shared the NCAA Rookie of the Year honors with Ohio State's Hilda Svensson. Defender Kate Manness joined her sister Sara both as ECAC First Team All-Stars and the conference's All-Rookie team. They're both gold medalists with Canada from the U-18 World Championships.
Grace Zumwinkle and Emily Zumwinkle
The first sisters to play in the PWHL, Grace Zumwinkle was the PWHL's inaugural Rookie of the Year and finished tied for fifth in PWHL scoring this season. Sister Emily was a reserve this season for the Seattle Torrent appearing in a single game at the end of the season with the Torrent. She recently completed a four year NCAA career with Minnesota and Ohio State.
Sydney Morrow and Sophie Morrow
Picked 14th overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft, Sydney Morrow will turn pro this season with the Seattle Torrent. She's a two-time All-American who led all defenders in scoring representing USA at the 2022 U-18 World Championships. Sister Sophie Morrow finished her rookie season at Penn State this year with 16 points in 30 games and is on a pro trajectory herself.
Grace Dwyer and Rose Dwyer
After four seasons at Cornell, Grace Dwyer became a first round pick, 10th overall this season of the PWHL's Boston Fleet. She and sister Rose have both represented USA at the U-18 World Championships. Rose won't be far behind Grace joining the pro ranks as she's entering her junior season at Cornell.
Britta Curl-Salemme and Brenna Curl
Britta Curl-Salemme is an Olympic gold medalist, two-time World Championship gold medalist and two-time silver medalsit, U-18 World Championship gold medalist, three-time NCAA national champion, and a Walter Cup champion. She finished third in PWHL scoring this season and was named a Second Team All-Star. Sister Brenna Curl recently finished her second season at the University of Maine.
Abigail Boreen and Chloe Boreen
Abigail Boreen won a Walter Cup with Minnesota, and is entering her fourth season in the PWHL, where she'll return to the Vancouver Goldeneyes this season. Prior to the PWHL, she captained the University of Minnesota. Younger sister Chloe Boreen is entering her third season of NCAA hockey with St. Thomas. She's also a pro prospect to watch.
Peyton Hemp, Layla Hemp, Josie Hemp
Peyton Hemp is returning to the Ottawa Charge for her second season in the PWHL. She's also an alum of USA's U-18 national team, just like her younger sister Layla Hemp. Layla Hemp backstopped USA's Collegiate Select team last summer as well, prior to her rookie season with the University of Minnesota. Middle sister Josie, a defender, is entering her junior season at the University of Vermont.
Alice Philbert and Leonie Philbert
The sisters played together at Concordia University winning a U SPORTS national title, and this year they played together for EV Bozen in the EWHL. Alice Philbert backstopped France at the Olympics and parlayed it into a two-year contract with PWHL Detroit. Leonie led the EWHL in scoring by a defender and was a U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian in 2025.
Akane Shiga and Aoi Shiga
Akane Shiga is Japan's top player, and the only Japanese player to ever compete in the PWHL. Last season she played for Lulea in the SDHL finishing seventh in league scoring. Her sister, Aoi, a defender, will suit up for Lulea this season after playing in MoDo last season. Both have represented Japan at multiple Olympic Games and World Championships.
Sydney Healey and Keira Healey
Sydney Healey, a forward, was a sixth round pick of PWHL Las Vegas in 2026 after completing four years at Boston University. Younger sister Keira, a defender, is heading into her junior season with the Terriers.
Caileigh Tiller and Chelsea Tiller
One of the top up and coming duos, the twin Tiller's are both former Canadian U-18 national team members and will suit up for UConn this season in the NCAA. Caileigh is a two-time Canadian U-18 member who has 16 points in 11 career games at the tournament.
Kelly Gorbatenko, Rachel Gorbatenko, Nicole Gorbatenko
Kelly Gorbatenko was one of NCAA women's hockey's top scorers with Wisconsin last season and is a projected top five pick in the 2027 PWHL Draft. She's a former U-18 national team member and joined USA's Collegiate Select team this summer. She'll be joined by sisters Rachel and Nicole this season with the Badgers after both red shirted.
Caroline Averill and Maggie Averill, Anne Averill
Oldest sister Anne is entering her senior season at Dartmouth. Younger sisters Caroline and Maggie are heading for Princeton. Caroline Averill will join Princeton's forward group this season. She won gold and silver with USA's U-18 national team. The youngest sister, Maggie, may be the best of the bunch having captained USA to U-18 World Championship gold winning Best Defender at the tournament scoring 14 points in six games. If you wanted to extend this family circle, you could add mom Allison Coughlin who was a two-time Patty Kazmaier finalist at Princeton.
Luisa Welcke and Lilli Welcke, Lea Welcke
Luisa and Lilli Welcke have represented Team Germany on every stage, and were two of the top undrafted players coming out of the 2026 PWHL Draft. They'll both be in PWHL training camps, albeit for the first time in their career, they're looking to make different rosters. Their older sister Lea is a long-time member of Mad Dogs Mannheim in the DFEL.
Mia Biotti and Emi Biotti
After earning an opportunity last season in the PWHL with the Boston Fleet after a four year career at Harvard. She signed this offseason to play for PWHL Detroit. Her younger sister Emi recently finished her first season at Harvard following the same path. Both Mia and Emi won medals representing USA at the U-18 World Championships.
Danielle Serdachny and Jordan Serdachny
Danielle Serdachny is entering her third PWHL season staying with the Seattle Torrent. She's a former All-American from her time with Colgate, and won World Championship gold and U-18 World Championship gold representing Canada. Younger sister Jordan, a defender, plays at Shawnigan Lake School and is committed to play NCAA hockey for Bemidji State.
Peyton Anderson and Avery Anderson
Older sister Peyton is heading back to the PWHL with the Minnesota Frost for her second professional season after a solid NCAA career at Northeastern. Sister Avery starter her collegiate career at Northeastern before enjoying a breakout campaign with Merrimack last year.
Rosalie Tremblay and Maxim Tremblay
Maxim recently finished her rookie season at Boston College scoring 22 points in 35 games. Younger sister Rosalie is coming off two medals for Canada at the U-18 World Championships, and MVP honors captaining Quebec to their first ever national title. She'll play for Wisconsin this season.
Ava Lindsay and Lainey Lindsay
Ava Lindsay is a top prospect for the 2027 PWHL Draft entering her senior season with the University of Minnesota. She's also a two-time U-18 national team member with USA and a current member of USA's Collegiate Select roster. Younger sister Lainey is a top prospect playing at Minnetonka High where she's a top recruit for the NCAA. A third sister, Sadie, recently finished her NCAA career.
JuliAnna Gazdik and Jenessa Gazdik
Another pair of twins, Jenessa Gadzik and JuliAnna Gazdik are entering their senior season at St. Thomas after spending their first two seasons of NCAA hockey together at Minnesota State. The Wisconsin based pair will be PWHL prospects in 2027 or 2028 depending on when they declare. Defender Jenessa was a member of USA's U-18 national team in 2022.
Other Sisters To Watch
- Kayla McGaffigan (Assumption, NCAA) and Ava McGaffigan (Assumption, NCAA)
- Tiani Makokis (Maine commit), Sophia Makokis (Colgate commit), Sadie Makokis (New Hampshire, NCAA)
- Erin Healy (Princeton commit) and Megan Healy (Princeton, NCAA)
- Magdalena Luggin (Mercyhurst, NCAA) and Selma Luggin (Sabres St. Polten, EWHL)
- Brooke Mulvihill (St. Lawrence, NCAA) and Jordan Mulvihill (Clarkson commit)
- Riley Grimley (MAC Budapest, EWHL) and Camryn Grimley (UConn, NCAA)
- Angelina DiGirolamo (Princeton, NCAA) and Lucia DiGirolamo (Princeton, NCAA)
- Nina Harju (EV Zug) and Nora Harji (ZSC Lions)
- Renee Bishop (Cornell, NCAA) and Rachel Bishop (Cornell, NCAA)