Sisters Creating New Family Ties In Hockey: A Look At The Top Sister Acts In Women's Hockey

Older sister Emma Nuutinen will move from Finland's Auroraliiga to the PWHL where she signed with the Seattle Torrent this season. She's won Olympic bronze, and World Championship bronze and silver representing Finland and comes back to North America where she played collegiately and in the PHF after leading Auroraliiga in scoring last season. Younger sister Sofia Nuutinen is entering her senior season at Mercyhurst where she scored 33 points in 37 games last season. She's on the national team radar playing for Finland at the Women's Euro Hockey Tour last season.