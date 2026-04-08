Washington Capitals Look To Bring More Women Into Officiating Through 'Stripes For Her'

The Washington Capitals will run an officiating clinic called "Stripes For Her" with the goal of ushering more women into hockey officiating.
The Washington Capitals are set to host 'Stripes For Her,' a women’s officiating clinic featuring on- and off-ice instruction with the goal of "providing a fun, safe and educational foundation for future officials."
In particular, it's an opportunity to teach skills to women and girls who want to pursue roles, or careers, in officiating.
Occurring April 11 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the event, which is open to women and girls ages 16 and up, has more than 20 local women enrolled at no cost thanks to Washington's ALL CAPS ALL HER platform.
Coach and referee education is one of four pillars of the organization's ALL CAPS ALL HER program, and the 'Stripes For Her' program marks the first time the Washington Capitals have hosted a clinic targeting women and girls in officiating.
Among the instructors is Ashley Johnson, who is currently officiating NCAA Division 1 hockey, but has also called games in leagues across North America including the Southern Professional Hockey League. Johnston herself is only in her third full season officiating.
The program, which is partnered with The Ref Room, will also have The Ref Room founder Scott Zaban on the ice providing instruction. Zaban is in his 14th year working in referee development.
This year USA Hockey announced they'd hit 100,000 women and girls playing hockey nationally under their umbrella, and the number of women in coaching and officiating is also on the rise. The total number of USA Hockey-registered girls hockey players in the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association has more than doubled between the 2005-06 season and 2024-25 season, showing that growth is occurring in the Washington Capitals' catchment area as well.
The Washington Capitals have committed to making positive impacts in those numbers running their ALL CAPS ALL HER program that has seen more than 5000 women and girls participate in their programming since ALL CAPS ALL HER was launched in 2021.
Washington also set an American attendance record this season for professional women's hockey when Capital One Arena welcomed 17,228 fans to see a PWHL Takeover Tour game between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens. The Sirens were part of breaking that record last weekend in front of a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden.