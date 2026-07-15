12 Starters, 12 Teams: Which PWHL Goalie Will Reign Supreme In 2026-27

Chuli was a starter in the NCAA, a starter in the CWHL, and a starter in the NWHL and PHF. Now, after three seasons as a backup, she'll be an unquestioned starter in the PWHL. This offseason, without prying Kristen Campbell out of Vancouver, Chuli was the best option available for the Sirens. Sure, they could have picked Andrea Brandli in the first round of the 2026 PWHL Draft, but the expense to the roster in front of their net would have been significant. New York gets a veteran who has performed among the best in the league over three seasons, and given the chance to find a more consistent rhythm, could be exactly what New York needs, expecially on a team with strong defensive depth, and overall roster depth. And if it doesn't work out? The 2027 PWHL Draft is loaded with goaltending talent.