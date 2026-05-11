A League Without California Was Never In The Cards For The PWHL

Beyond the history and business connections to the state, there is just no way to ignore the magnanimous market that is California. With the PWHL expanding to Seattle and Vancouver last season, more West Coast presence was necessary and expected. If Seattle and Vancouver were the foundation, California will be the joist that carries the load in terms of attracting new broadcasting and media opportunities and sponsors. In other words, California is essential to the league if they want to boost their business revenue. It it doesn't come in San Jose or San Diego in this round, it will come in some form in the next.