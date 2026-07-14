Could The League's Worst Offense Get Worse For The Toronto Sceptres?

She was the only player Toronto managed to lure from another PWHL team. The Sceptres were gifted Kirsten Simms at 8th overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft, a drop in her status almost no one saw coming. Simms will now be tasked with not just being part of Toronto's offense, but driving it. She's creative, and can run a power play, but as a rookie, without PWHL calibre veterans filling Toronto's top six, it's a tall order.