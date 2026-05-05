Curl-Salemme A "Big Loss" For Minnesota, Montreal Players React To The Suspension

“I had no idea,” admitted Montreal forward Laura Stacey, when asked about it a few minutes after getting off the ice. “But obviously that's the league's decision and obviously we weren't necessarily happy with the hit on Willow (Kaitlin Willoughby) and I think you could see that from the reaction of all the players on the ice and on the bench. At the end of the day, I'm glad the league made a decision but again, we're excited that Willow's okay, that she's out here today. Our group's in great shape and we're excited about tomorrow.”