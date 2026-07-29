Despite Their Losses, The Seattle Torrent Have The Potential For A Winning Season

What didn't work in Seattle during year one went far beyond bad bounces or personal struggles. It was a lesson in chemistry. There were multiple parts to the equation, including Steven O'Rourke's inability to get the talent he had on the same page, and a mix of players collected from around the league that just didn't gel on the ice. Several coaches and GMs across the PWHL believed Seattle's main issue was the combination of personalities they brought in, and the roles they expected to play.