Examining The PWHL's Highest Paid Defenders

The Hockey News was openly provided the salary data through sources involved in the PWHL. The salary data was verified and validated through numerous league sources, as well as comparing the provided information to past salary disclosures made to The Hockey News on background from 2024 and 2025.
Today, we look at the top 15 highest paid defenders for the last full season, being 2024-25.
The top 15 defenders based on salary in the PWHL last season were Renata Fast, Toronto ($103,000), Micah Zandee-Hart, New York ($93,625), Megan Keller, Boston ($92,700), Lee Stecklein, Minnesota ($87,550), Savannah Harmon, Toronto ($86,005), Ella Shelton, New York ($84,975), Jocelyne Laroque, Ottawa ($84,460), Erin Ambrose, Montreal ($82,400), Jamie Bourbonnais, New York ($82,400), Ashton Bell, Ottawa ($82,400), Sophie Jaques, Minnesota ($82,400), Jince Roese, Ottawa ($70,000), Natalie Buchbinder, Minnesota ($63,860), Kati Tabin, Montreal ($61,000), Maggie Flaherty, Minnesota ($58,710).
Similar to Ann-Renee Desbiens, it’s not really surprising to see Renata Fast at the top of this list, with $103,000, the only defender last season earning six figures. Fast was named a Second Team All-Star in the PWHL's inaugural season, and was voted Defender of the Year last season.
Signed as one of the first three players by Toronto back in 2023, Fast is finishing up her original deal worth $309,090 over three years. Her new Toronto Sceptres teammate Ella Shelton, who was signed to an extension with the Sceptres after her draft day acquisition, is set to receive a 17% raise ahead of next season.
Shelton came from the New York Sirens, who spent on their defenders, with three in the top 10, the most of any team. The team’s captain, signed as a franchise player, Micah Zandee-Hart, was the highest paid within that group with $93,625. She was followed by Shelton. The two-time all-star team member was making in New York, before getting traded to Toronto, $84,975. And third on New York’s list was Jamie Bourbonnais with $82,400. New York sent Shelton to Toronto, but also acquired Jincy Roese as a free agent.
Megan Keller and Lee Stecklein were the other two, with Fast and Zandee-Hart, signed as franchise players. Keller boosted her household name status at the 2026 Olympics scoring the overtime winning golden goal, and last season was the PWHL's second highest paid defender at $92,700.
Leading in goals and points during the 2025 playoffs with four goals and eight points in eight games, Stecklein could have easily been voted Playoffs MVP last season when her salary was $87,550.
The first trade of the 2024-25 PWHL season included two high-profile defenders in Savannah Harmon, fifth on this list, and Jocelyne Larocque, seventh.
Harmon signed a three-year deal with Ottawa before getting traded to the Sceptres worth $258,090, while Larocque had signed a similar deal with Toronto, worth $253,454 over three years.
This was a four-player swap made on December 30, 2024. Harmon and Hayley Scamurra were traded by Ottawa to Toronto in exchange of Larocque and Victoria Bach. In salary, Toronto gave $134,460, and in return, Ottawa gave $144,505, approximately $10,000 more.
Which is fine by the CBA.
According to the collective agreement, there can be a variation up to 10% on the in-season average salary due to player movements or new signings.
Defender of the Year in 2024, Erin Ambrose was tied for eighth in salary in 2024-25, tied with Jaime Bourbonnais, Sophie Jaques and Ashton Bell. In fact, all those making $82,400 in 2024-25, were making $80,000 the first year and actually signed an initial 3-year deal worth $247,272. Some of these players have signed contract extensions since, such as Jaques, who is now making $85,000 with Vancouver, plus $90,000 and $95,000 the next two seasons. Ambrose did get a $4,000 bonus in 2024 for her Defender of the Year award.
Minnesota is the only team who had four defenders in the top 15. Aside from Stecklein and Jaques, Natalie Buchbinder was making $63,860 and Maggie Flaherty, $58,710.
*All salaries are in US dollars