Examining The PWHL's Highest Paid Defenders

Shelton came from the New York Sirens, who spent on their defenders, with three in the top 10, the most of any team. The team’s captain, signed as a franchise player, Micah Zandee-Hart, was the highest paid within that group with $93,625. She was followed by Shelton. The two-time all-star team member was making in New York, before getting traded to Toronto, $84,975. And third on New York’s list was Jamie Bourbonnais with $82,400. New York sent Shelton to Toronto, but also acquired Jincy Roese as a free agent.