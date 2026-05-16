Expansion Losses, Offseason Surgeries Facing Minnesota Frost

"Unfortunately... it's a hard game and we've got I think four or five surgeries scheduled and and it just, you know, it's just one of those things," said Klee. So I mean they're all doing their medicals now and obviously I won't get into what players are doing what out of their own privacy but but it's hard. I mean our our ladies played hard. We had, you know, players dealing with injuries all year that just continue in the playoffs and then obviously a few just how hard the playoffs are in general. I mean, it was a super physical series as was the other one and it's kind of part of it."