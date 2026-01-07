Five Boston Fleet Players Set To Compete In Winter Olympics, More Coming

Five Boston Fleet players have been named to Olympic rosters ahead of the 2026 Games, and counting.

Specifically, Haley Winn, Megan Keller, and Aerin Frankel were all named to the United States Women’s Hockey roster, while Susanna Tapani earned a spot on Finland’s roster, while Daniela Pejsova was named to Team Czechia.

For Frankel and Winn, this marks their first Winter Olympics experience. Previously, both participated in World Championship games but have yet to be featured on the Olympic stage.

In contrast, this year will mark Keller's third Winter Olympics. She previously won a gold medal in 2018 and a silver medal in 2022.

Similarly, Tapani will participate in her third Winter Olympics, having earned two bronze medals in 2018 and 2022.

Not all nations have announced their rosters to date, and it's expected two more Fleet forwards, Switzerland's Alina Muller and Germany's Laura Kluge will also soon be named to Olympic rosters.

Beyond the Fleet, a total of 16 PWHL players were named to the USA Women’s Olympic roster. Notably, this includes two former Fleet players: Hannah Bilka and Hilary Knight.

Looking ahead, the Olympic Games will take place in Milano, Italy, from February 5th to 19th.

To celebrate their accomplishments, the Fleet players will be honored ahead of their home game against the New York Sirens on January 28th.