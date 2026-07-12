Five Ottawa Charge Players Due For A Breakout 2026-27 Season

Savolainen likes to activate in the offensive zone and has remained focused on improving that side of her game. With the addition of Vivian Jungels, drafted 11th overall in this year's PWHL Draft, who will almost certainly play alongside her, the opportunity is now right there for her to do so. Jungels played alongside Caroline Harvey during their time at the University of Wisconsin and understands the importance of being defensively reliable, which may very well help to free up Savolainen to be more offensively minded.