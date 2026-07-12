Five Ottawa Charge Players Due For A Breakout 2026-27 Season

After another run to the Walter Cup Finals, a change in leadership, an all-but-certain move to the Canadian Tire Centre and the addition of draft picks which help change the complexion of the team, the Ottawa Charge head into the 2026-27 season with much change and just as much anticipation.
The Ottawa Charge, like all existing teams in the league, experiences significant roster turnover due to expansion and free agency. But with that turnover come opportunities for other players to step up, fill voids, and become offensive catalysts. That's what we're looking at here.
This list will not contain the likes of Rebecca Leslie, Sarah Wozniewicz or Fanuza Kadirova. Not because they're incapable of having strong seasons, but rather because they are all coming off breakout seasons of their own. There's nothing to suggest 2026-27 will be any different. With that caveat out of the way, here are five breakout candidates for the Ottawa Charge.
Gabbie Hughes
One of only two remaining original members of the Ottawa franchise (more on Kateřina Mrázová later), Gabbie Hughes remains a leader for this team both on and off the ice and one of its most consistent players.
Since being drafted by the team 20th overall back in 2023, Hughes has averaged 14.6 points per season, including back-to-back 16-point seasons, placing her squarely in the top five in scoring in the nation's capital. Her consistency doesn't stop there, as she's won faceoffs at an average of 48.3% over her first three seasons in the league.
She will be counted on even more now that Brianne Jenner is no longer with the organization, and that elevated role, likely as the top-line centre, will play right into her skill set. Those expectations, both of herself and from the organization, will help her to become the offensive catalyst she was during her time with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where she put up 214 points in 165 games.
Sanni Ahola
Despite playing only two games during her rookie season due to injuries, Sanni Ahola still had an impact, recording a 1-1 record, a 1.93 goals-against average, and a .927 save percentage. That win, a 32-save performance in a 2-1 victory over the Boston Fleet, showcased exactly what makes her such a strong goaltender.
Gwyneth Philips is the undisputed number one goaltender for the Charge. Still, Ahola's career collegiate numbers (2.62 goals-against average and .917 save percentage over 91 games with St. Cloud State), combined with her international experience with Finland, highlight a goaltender who can challenge for minutes and stack up wins for her team.
Ronja Savolainen
Coming off a season in which she finished sixth in team scoring with 10 points, Ronja Savolainen's role within the team cannot be overstated. Beyond the points is her lethal combination of a propensity to block shots and play a very physical style of game, which had her finish third on the team in both categories this season.
Savolainen likes to activate in the offensive zone and has remained focused on improving that side of her game. With the addition of Vivian Jungels, drafted 11th overall in this year's PWHL Draft, who will almost certainly play alongside her, the opportunity is now right there for her to do so. Jungels played alongside Caroline Harvey during their time at the University of Wisconsin and understands the importance of being defensively reliable, which may very well help to free up Savolainen to be more offensively minded.
Kateřina Mrázová
The other half of the original members of this team, alongside Hughes, Kateřina Mrázová has recorded 34 points in 67 regular season games with the Charge. While her production has dropped since 2023-24, last season saw her rebound and find a home as a centre on the third line alongside Fanuza Kadirova and Michela Cava.
What makes Mrázová a breakout candidate is what fans saw of her in the team's postseason run: a player who could command time and space on the ice, generate plays and win faceoffs at around a 50% rate. Oh, and step up in big moments, as she did in Game 4 against Boston, by assisting on the game-winning, double-overtime goal from Cava.
Jenna Buglioni
On June 19, Ottawa acquired Jenna Buglioni from the Seattle Torrent in exchange for fifth-round draft pick Neena Brick, adding a player who perfectly matches the style of play the organization is looking for heading into a new season.
Buglioni's 2025-26 numbers shouldn't discourage people from her potential, as she played a very limited role with the Torrent during her rookie season. Looking back on a successful Ohio State career, Buglioni put up season averages of 37.75 points and 107.75 shots, with consistent impact on special teams. This paints a picture of a forward who, now given consistent minutes with the Charge, could see much of that offensive skill set translate to the pros. Plus, Buglioni is also looking to prove that her rookie season was a fluke and not the norm, which would suggest a player who will stop at nothing to secure a victory.
Honourable mentions: Kathryn Reilly, Jordan Ray