For Troy Ryan, San Jose Was An Opportunity to Build From Scratch

“My career, up until the PWHL had been more around building, either taking over a struggling team and trying to build it into a competitive team or taking over and working with a newer organization to build it into a respectable franchise,” Ryan said to The Hockey News. “So this opportunity in San Jose just seemed so exciting to me. The opportunity to build an organization, a franchise from the ground up and have a key leadership role in that growth was just something that was really exciting to me.”