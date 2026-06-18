Grading Each Of The PWHL's 12 Draft Classes

Hard to argue with the on-ice impact Abbey Murphy is going to have in Seattle, and Seattle also also got offensively minded defender Sydney Morrow, Emerson Jarvis who combines relentless speed coupled with creativity to her game. Jarvis could be one of the better finds in the draft. Murphy projects as an immediate top 10 scorer, or perhaps top 5 in the league who will be an electrifying goal scorer and physical presence. Seattle went big with 6-foot-2 forward Grace Elliott, who given time has unique upside and could be the steal of the draft, and they chose analytics darling Gracie Gilkyson who is going to be a reliable presence on the blueline. Their roster already looks far more solid than last season, which is saying a lot given the losses they suffered in expansion and the high expectations they had in year one.