Grading Each Of The PWHL's 12 Draft Classes

The PWHL's 12 teams picked 72 players at the 2026 PWHL Draft. Some teams however, did significantly better than others on draft day. Here's our team-by-team grades following the 2026 PWHL Draft, with Las Vegas standing at the head of the class.
The 2026 PWHL Draft is in the books with 72 players hearing their name called at Detroit's Fox Theater. Overall, the six-round process saw 42 forwards, 22 defenders, and eight goaltenders chosen from eight nations.
After an arduous expansion process, most of the PWHL's eight original teams got key pieces back, while the league's four expansion teams made more moves adding talent across the board.
But some teams did significantly better than others. Here's a look at our 2026 PWHL Draft grades:
Boston Fleet: D+
Picks: 10. Grace Dwyer (D, Cornell); 27. Leah Stecker (D, Penn State); 46. Jaden Bogden (F, Northeastern); 58. Jenna Goodwin (F, Frolunda); 70. Maeve Kelly (D, Boston University)
Boston got a solid second pair defender in Grace Dwyer to back up Megan Keller and Haley Winn, but the rest of their draft fits more into depth contributors than impact players. Boston looked to have a clear plan they executed, but they left a lot of talent on the table in favour of physicality and size. Perhaps Boston's picks will prove this wrong, but the Fleet, who traded away their second round pick to get Ella Huber back, were bottom of the class at the draft.
Detroit: B-
Picks: 15. Andrea Brändli (G, Frolunda); 22. Casey Borgiel (D, Colgate); 34. MK O'Brien (F, Minnesota-Duluth); 39. Kyla Josifovic (F, UConn); 51. Sena Catterall (F, Clarkson); 63. Georgia Schiff (F, Cornell).
Detroit got what they needed early in a starting goalie with Andrea Brändli, a local puck moving defender in Casey Borgiel, and some mid-roster checking ability and size in players like MaryKate O'Brien and Kyla Josifovic. Considering Detroit got so much in expansion, they didn't need to hit a home run here. Losing the third overall pick in their trade for Hilary Knight is a move that will be judged for years to come, but Detroit got key pieces to fill out their team.
Hamilton: B
Picks: 6. Nelli Laitinen (D, Hamilton); 18. Jade Iginla (F, Brown); 30. Elyssa Biederman (F, Colgate); 42. Megan Woodworth (F, UConn); 54. Emma-Sofie Nordström (G, St. Lawrence); 66. Mya Vaslet (F, Penn State).
Hamilton has gone heavy on character and versatile skill sets in expansion, and now in the draft. They got Finnish national team defender Nelli Laitinen at sixth overall, who immediately steps in as a top four blueliner. Then they added two-way energy and relentless forechecking in Jade Iginla an Elyssa Biederman, both who could step into second line roles. Biederman is a spark plug, who if she had four extra inches on her frame, is likely already a US national team member.
Las Vegas: A+
Picks: 3. Tessa Janecke (F, Penn State); 5. Lacey Eden (F, Wisconsin); 13. Issy Wunder (F, Princeton); 29. Josefin Bouveng (F, Minnesota); 41. Saskia Maurer (G, SC Bern); 49. Kendall Butze (D, Penn State); 53. Alexis Petford (F, Colgate); 65. Sydney Healey (F, Boston University).
No team made the impact at the PWHL Draft that Vegas made. They looked like they were playing with a cheat code grabbing what many teams would accept as a first or second line in this league in Tessa Janecke, Lacey Eden, and Issy Wunder with their first three picks. Janecke is a #1 center in the league, Eden a top six winger, and Wunder can be either. They then grabbed another forward with top-six capabilities in Josefin Bouveng. They also filled their backup goalie role with Switzerland's Saskia Maurer.
Minnesota Frost: B
Picks: 9. Sara Swiderski (D, Ohio State); 21. Viivi Vainikka (F, Frolunda); 33. Maddy Christian (F, Penn State); 45. Tova Henderson (D, Minnesota-Duluth), 57. Darya Gredzen (G, Biryusa Krasnoyarsk); 69. Lara Beecher (F, Clarkson).
Minnesota made some sneaky-good picks. They addressed a positional need with Swiderski and Henderson on the blueline, and grabbed Vainikka who can be a two-way presence with speed in their middle-six. Vainikka may outscore many in this draft class simply from the situation she's being dropped into alongside other elite forwards. To challenge for a backup role, the team grabbed touted Russian netminder Darya Gredzen as well. How well their defensive picks play out will define this draft for the Frost.
Montreal Victoire: C+
Picks: 12. Petra Nieminen (F, Lulea): 24. Avi Adam (F, Cornell); 36. Zoe Uens (D, Quinnipiac); 48. Hailey MacLeod (G; Ohio State); 60. Erica Rieder (D, Lulea); 72. Emilie Lavoie (D, Concordia).
When they stepped to the stage in round one, it looked like Montreal was about to make a trade. It didn't happen and the rich got richer as a team that has Poulin, Stacey, Roque, and soon, Maltais, got the player regarded as the best European player outside the PWHL in Petra Nieminen. She plays a heavy game, can score, and is bullish on the puck. In other words, she's a lot like Montreal's forward core already. They went with size and two-way responsibility next with Avi Adam, who can replace a player like Darkangelo, they grabbed defensive depth headlined by Zoe Uens and veteran Erica Rieder, and got Hailey MacLeod, who will likely take over as Ann-Renee Desbiens' backup if Abstreiter leaves. They weren’t able to address their need on the blueline.
New York Sirens: B
Picks: 7. Emma Peschel (D, Ohio State); 19. Elisa Holopainen (F, Frolunda); 31. Carina DiAntonio (F, Yale); 43. Katelyn Roberts (F, Penn State); 55. Grace Wolfe (D, St. Cloud); 67. Naomi Boucher (F, Yale).
It wasn't the draft many expected from New York. In particular, they didn't take a scoring forward, passing on Kirsten Simms, in the opening round, and they didn't take a goalie, anywhere in the draft. But New York did get some interesting pieces, including Emma Peschel, who is a big and physical defender, who has plenty of upside offensively. Holopainen will be tasked with an offensive role immediately, as will DiAntonio, and they got Katleyn Roberts who plays a heavy game up front. New York needs Holopainen and DiAntonio to be hits, or this grade drops. New York must have a plan in net, otherwise watching all eight goalies who were picked pass makes little sense.
Ottawa Charge: C+
Picks: 11. Vivian Jungels (D, Wisconsin); 23. Jordan Ray (F, Yale); 35. Tereza Pištěková (F, SDE); 47. Tory Mariano (D, DNP); 59. Neena Brick (F, MoDo); 71. Taylor Otremba (F, Minnesota State).
Ottawa got a mobile defender and proven winner in Vivian Jungels, grabbed elite scoring forward Jordan Ray, followed by the two-way game of Tereza Pištěková, who will be the youngest player in the PWHL. What Ottawa didn't get was the same level of upside they swung for, and hit, in previous years. They might still get some via free agency, but Ottawa wasn't able to replace the pieces they lost in the same was some teams did.
San Jose: A
Picks: 4. Laila Edwards (D/F, Wisconsin); 16. Sloane Matthews (F, Ohio State); 28. Tia Chan (G, UConn); 40. Lily Shannon (F, Northeastern); 52. McKenna Van Gelder (F, Cornell); 64. Reichen Kirchmair (F, Providence).
Troy Ryan took some heat over the last month, but he did an excellent job at his first PWHL Draft as general manager. He had a higher draft position that Toronto, but he also vastly outperformed his former team in the picks made. Not only did Laila Edwards, who will be the face of PWHL San Jose, fall into his lap, but he added solid depth down the middle in Sloane Matthew, Lily Shannon, and McKenna Van Gelder, and grabbed former Hockey East Player of the Year in the final round. They also selected NCAA Goaltender of the Year Tia Chan. Ton's of upside, tons of two-way responsibility. Edwards and Rory Guilday will be a formidable top pairing, although San Jose still has scoring questions that Edwards may more effectively address up front.
Seattle Torrent: A
Picks: 2. Abbey Murphy (F, Minnesota); 14. Sydney Morrow (D, Minnesota); 26. Emerson Jarvis (F, Quinnipiac); 38. Grace Elliott (F, British Columbia); 50. Gracie Gilkyson (D, Yale); 62. Gabriella Durante (G, Real Torino).
Hard to argue with the on-ice impact Abbey Murphy is going to have in Seattle, and Seattle also also got offensively minded defender Sydney Morrow, Emerson Jarvis who combines relentless speed coupled with creativity to her game. Jarvis could be one of the better finds in the draft. Murphy projects as an immediate top 10 scorer, or perhaps top 5 in the league who will be an electrifying goal scorer and physical presence. Seattle went big with 6-foot-2 forward Grace Elliott, who given time has unique upside and could be the steal of the draft, and they chose analytics darling Gracie Gilkyson who is going to be a reliable presence on the blueline. Their roster already looks far more solid than last season, which is saying a lot given the losses they suffered in expansion and the high expectations they had in year one.
Toronto Sceptres: C+
Picks: 8. Kirsten Simms (F, Wisconsin); 20. Jamie Nelson (F, Minnesota), 32. Brooke Disher (D, Ohio State); 44. Jane Kuehl (F, Princeton); 56. Emerson O'Leary (F, Princeton); 68. Alyssa Regalado (D, Cornell).
Toronto entered the draft looking like there wouldn't be much left on the table for them up front. When Kirsten Simms fell to the Sceptres at 8th, it was a best case scenario. Overall, Toronto didn't make any markedly bad picks, but they also didn't do anything spectacular beyond Simms. Nelson and Disher both fit Toronto's identity and will make them harder to play against, while Alyssa Regalado might be a final round steal.
Vancouver Goldeneyes: A
Picks: 1. Caroline Harvey (D, Wisconsin); 17. Thea Johansson (F, Minnesota-Duluth); 25. Jules Constantinople (D, Northeastern); 37. Katelyn DeSa (G, Penn State); 61. Ashley Messier (D, Minnesota-Duluth).
When you add Caroline Harvey it's already a win. But Cara Gardner Morey and her staff did some nifty work elsewere including adding Constantinople on the blueline, and Swedish forward Thea Johansson who adds another offensive weapon. Even adding netminder Katie DeSa gives Vancouver more depth. For a team that lost almost nothing in expansion, they only got stronger.