Frost Look To Complete A Three-Peat With New Roster Additions

After two back to back championships, and two strong seasons for the Frost, the offesive and defensive core has been shaken up by the addition of two new expansion teams, PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver.

But will Minnesota be able to complete the three-peat after some huge defensive and offensive losses?

Minnesota lost two of its best defenders to PWHL Vancouver during the open signing period, with Vancouver signing PWHL All-Star First Team defender, Sophie Jaques and PWHL All-Star Second Team defender, Claire Thompson. Both of which were finalists for defender of the year.

Minnesota also lost key goal scorer Micheala Cava, who signed with PWHL Vancouver as a free agent in the off season.

Cava played a big role in both championship runs for the Frost, scoring big goals that helped the Frost secure wins in the first round of the 2025 PWHL playoffs against the Toronto Scepters.

But the Frost haven’t just lost players in the off season. Through the draft and signings, the Frost have filled the gaps lost to free agency and expansion.

Resigning players such as forwards Dominique Petrie, Katy Knoll, and Claire Butorac, the Frost also resigned a few players on the back end with extensions for defense Mae Batherson, Natalie Buchbinder, as well as goaltender Maddie Rooney

The Frost also brought in new and younger talent through signings from their 2025 draft pool.

The Frost used their first round pick to help the defense, drafting Kendall Cooper from Quinnipiac.

As the highest scoring defender in Quinnipiac history and Wayne Dean Sportsmanship Award Winner, Cooper brings phenomenal leadership qualities, strong defense, and a great shot to the Frost.

Other additions from the draft include new talent for the forwards with 2nd and 3rd round picks out of St. Lawerence University, Anna Segedi and Abby Hustler.

Segedi put up 119 points in 5 seasons with St. Lawerence, captaining the team in her final season. Earning many awards and honors in her college career, Segedi brings a versatile approach to the game as she joins the Frost for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Her teammate and co-captain Abby Hustler, brings a strong skating skill set, and a great shot. Hustler put up 158 points in 4 seasons with St. Lawrence, making her a great offensive threat, and will help generate more goals for the Frost in tight games.

The Frost weren’t just making moves around the draft, adding more depth with veteran defense and Minnesota native Sydney Morin in free agency.

Although the Frost may have lost some key pieces from their previous championship winning teams. The smart moves around free agency and the draft show that Minnesota should still be a contender and could make a name for themselves by completing a three-peat, winning the 2026 Walter Cup.

The Frost open their season with a rematch against their first round opponents, the Toronto Scepters.

Other highlight games include the Frost’s first games against the PWHL’s newest expansion teams. Minnesota will host PWHL Seattle, Sunday, January 11th and PWHL Vancouver, Wednesday, January 28th for the first time at the newly renamed, Grand Casino Arena.

The Frost will also face the Ottawa charge at home in a Walter Cup finals rematch on Wednesday March 18th.