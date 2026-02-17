Goldeneyes Players Talk Lunar New Year: Celebrations, Family Traditions, And Favourite Foods

“It was kind of like a special treat to spend the whole day. You would make everything from scratch, the dough from scratch, and the filling from scratch, and you would sit there around the table and make dumplings all day. So that was the special treat for her growing up. We did that a few times when I was home for Lunar New Year, and I think that was kind of special to hear some of her stories, because she doesn’t talk about growing up too much. So I was like, ‘Oh, I get to have a little window into what it was like for her.’”