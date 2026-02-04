Offence Woes, Fan Support Highlight The Goldeneyes' Main Storylines Through The First Half Of The 2025-26 Season

Something that further complicated the questions surrounding Nurse’s status was the fact that she’d been named to Canada’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. This came after she was taken off the national team roster for the Rivalry Series back in December due to the injury she’d been battling. The move caused people to question whether she was rushing her recovery to get a few games in before competing for Canada in Italy. Given the fact that she’s registered a point in every game she’s played in since her return — all while helping drive the most dynamic line the Goldeneyes’ have iced all season in herself, Michelle Karvinen, and Tereza Vanišová — it seems like she’s doing perfectly fine.