Goldeneyes Select Three Defenders, Including Caroline Harvey, In The 2026 PWHL Draft

"They do well of shutting the play down, and then to go on to the offensive attack, and you could see within their games leading up to the end of their season, I feel like they were finding their groove, and it was so cool to see," Harvey said in a media availability after being drafted. "They have such great players there, and I'm just so excited to join the squad, and they've got a great GM, and I'm sure they're going to have an amazing coach too soon enough."