Hamilton Just Fired A Shot Across The Bow Toward Other Venues In The Fight For A PWHL Expansion Team

Hamilton, Ontario has on many occasions made their pitch for an NHL team. That was at an aging Copps Coliseum, however. With the venue newly renovated, and reopened only this Fall, the now TD Coliseum could potentially become a focal point for the league and professional women's hockey.

And the venue just fired a shot across the bow at every other venue on the PWHL Takeover Tour to show the league how fitting and ready TD Coliseum would be to house a PWHL franchise.

Ahead of Hamilton's January 3 stop on the Tour, which will feature a game between the Seattle Torrent and Toronto Sceptres, Hamilton laid down the PWHL Takeover Tour logo at center ice of the TD Coliseum.

In the PWHL, only the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes have their team logo at center ice, and the Ottawa Charge are the only other team in the league with their logo anywhere on the ice as the Charge have their logo just inside the blueline, albeit significantly smaller than the OHL's Ottawa 67s.

Hamilton's willingness to install the PWHL Takeover Tour logo on center ice for a single game shows the readiness of the venue to rapidly brand for a professional women's hockey team.

While Vancouver boasted about the $6 million in upgrades they put into the Pacific Coliseum, which is currently the only venue in the league where the PWHL team is the primary tenant, Hamilton's makeover at TD Coliseum makes Vancouver's investment look miniscule.

TD Coliseum's recently completed renovation cost $300 million, and they re-opened the venue in style hosting Paul McCartney for the first concert and event at the facility.

When the PWHL comes to town, it will make the first professional hockey game at the new TD Coliseum where much of the 17,383 seat capacity looks to be filled.

Hamilton is only one hour from Toronto, and is also within roughly an hour of another million Ontario residents in Southwestern Ontario whether it's Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, or London. The city is also only roughly an hour to Buffalo, New York. Geographically, Hamilton would be an easy commute to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and to other future expansion sites including Detroit, which is only a three hour drive.

Hamilton's mayor also touted the city as a good fit for the league.

"Hamilton has a deep and passionate hockey tradition, and we are seeing strong, growing enthusiasm for women’s professional sport," said Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath.

"With the momentum in our core and the strength of our fan base, Hamilton is well-positioned to continue hosting major events like this, and, potentially, a future PWHL team. The Coliseum has long been a cultural touchstone in our city, and seeing it come alive again with this level of talent is inspiring, especially for young girls who are dreaming big about what’s possible.”

Hamilton is home to the Canadian Football League's Tiger-Cats who averaged 22,858 fans per game in 2025. The city is not currently home to an OHL or AHL team, both leagues who have played hockey at Copps Coliseum, now TD Coliseum, in the past. TD Coliseum is home to the National Lacrosse League's Toronto Rock, but the team only plays nine home dates and would not challenge on-ice branding for a potential Hamilton PWHL team.

The PWHL plans to expand by 2-4 teams ahead of next season after adding teams in Seattle and Vancouver to bring the league to eight teams this season.